^

Entertainment

Chito Miranda thanks uncle Kiko Pangilinan for offering to help Neri Naig

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
November 28, 2024 | 7:28pm
Chito Miranda thanks uncle Kiko Pangilinan for offering to help Neri Naig
Celebrity couple Chito Miranda and Neri Naig with the former's uncle, Kiko Pangilinan
Chito Miranda via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Parokya ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda expressed his gratitude to his uncle and former Sen. Kiko Pangilinan for offering to help the singer's wife Neri Naig in her ongoing legal issues.

Neri was arrested by the Philippine National Police Southern Police District on 14 counts of violating the Securities Regulation Code and is currently detained in Pasay City.

Kiko — who is cousins with Chito's late father Alfonso P. Miranda — told Chito on his Instagram account that he is present should Neri need any help.

The former senator explained that product endorsers like Neri are just talents with no connections to the ownership or management of a company that could be involved in illegal operations, therefore they should not be held liable.

"Ako mismo ay saksi sa kabaitan ni Neri. Nabiktima din si Neri ng mga estafador at ang dapat habulin dito ay ang may ari at nagpapatakbo ng kumpanya," Kiko continued, pointing out the couple did not receive any prior notice regarding the case which makes the arrest warrant questionable."

"Nawa'y ma dismiss na ang kasong ito outright o di kaya maibalik sa piskalya for preliminary investigation at in the meantime ay maquash o ma set aside yung arrest warrant," the politician ended.

In the comments section of Kiko's post, Chito shared his gratitude and hoped for Neri's release given she did not receive a notice.

"Handa naman siya humarap sa court kung kelangan eh... pero paano nya ide-defend sarili nya eh warrant na agad binigay sa kanya na walang bail," Chito added.

RELATED: Neri Naig-Miranda still detained; bail to reach almost P2M — report

CHITO MIRANDA

KIKO PANGILINAN

NERI NAIG

NERI NAIG-MIRANDA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Living Legend' grandson Robbie Jaworski once dreamed of playing in NBA

'Living Legend' grandson Robbie Jaworski once dreamed of playing in NBA

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
New Kapamilya talent Robbie Jawokrsi, son of Dodot Jaworski and the grandson of Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) legend...
Entertainment
fbtw
Chelsea Manalo makes &lsquo;historic&rsquo; stint at Miss Universe

Chelsea Manalo makes ‘historic’ stint at Miss Universe

By Jerry Donato | 1 day ago
More than a week has passed since Miss Universe Philippines, Chelsea Manalo, competed at the recently-concluded Miss Universe...
Entertainment
fbtw
White Christmas goes K-pop

White Christmas goes K-pop

By Baby A. Gil | 21 hours ago
White Christmas has made it to the era of K-Pop.
Entertainment
fbtw
Gerald Anderson answers controversial issues with 'B,' 'P'

Gerald Anderson answers controversial issues with 'B,' 'P'

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson answered controversial questions in his guesting in One News PH's "The Men's Room."
Entertainment
fbtw
Instagram official? Heaven Peralejo, Marco Gallo exchange 'I love you's'

Instagram official? Heaven Peralejo, Marco Gallo exchange 'I love you's'

By Jan Milo Severo | 11 hours ago
"Instagram official?"
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Birthday ko?': Anne Curtis teases her Madame Tussauds statue could tour
Exclusive

'Birthday ko?': Anne Curtis teases her Madame Tussauds statue could tour

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 hours ago
Overseas Filipino workers could get a chance to see Anne Curtis, rather her new wax figure, whether it's the host-actress'...
Entertainment
fbtw
Robert Pattinson joins Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway in new Christopher Nolan film

Robert Pattinson joins Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway in new Christopher Nolan film

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 hours ago
Robert Pattinson and Charlize Theron are the latest names to join the cast of Oscar-winning director Christopher Nolan's next...
Entertainment
fbtw
Neri Naig-Miranda still detained; bail to reach almost P2M &mdash; report

Neri Naig-Miranda still detained; bail to reach almost P2M — report

By Jan Milo Severo | 9 hours ago
Actress Neri Naig-Miranda is reportedly still detained in Pasay City and will allegedly pay almost P2 million in ba...
Entertainment
fbtw
SB19 music to be archived in the moon

SB19 music to be archived in the moon

By Jan Milo Severo | 9 hours ago
"P-pop Kings" SB19's songs will be archived in the moon as part of the Lunar Codex project.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with