Chito Miranda thanks uncle Kiko Pangilinan for offering to help Neri Naig

MANILA, Philippines — Parokya ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda expressed his gratitude to his uncle and former Sen. Kiko Pangilinan for offering to help the singer's wife Neri Naig in her ongoing legal issues.

Neri was arrested by the Philippine National Police Southern Police District on 14 counts of violating the Securities Regulation Code and is currently detained in Pasay City.

Kiko — who is cousins with Chito's late father Alfonso P. Miranda — told Chito on his Instagram account that he is present should Neri need any help.

The former senator explained that product endorsers like Neri are just talents with no connections to the ownership or management of a company that could be involved in illegal operations, therefore they should not be held liable.

"Ako mismo ay saksi sa kabaitan ni Neri. Nabiktima din si Neri ng mga estafador at ang dapat habulin dito ay ang may ari at nagpapatakbo ng kumpanya," Kiko continued, pointing out the couple did not receive any prior notice regarding the case which makes the arrest warrant questionable."

"Nawa'y ma dismiss na ang kasong ito outright o di kaya maibalik sa piskalya for preliminary investigation at in the meantime ay maquash o ma set aside yung arrest warrant," the politician ended.

In the comments section of Kiko's post, Chito shared his gratitude and hoped for Neri's release given she did not receive a notice.

"Handa naman siya humarap sa court kung kelangan eh... pero paano nya ide-defend sarili nya eh warrant na agad binigay sa kanya na walang bail," Chito added.

RELATED: Neri Naig-Miranda still detained; bail to reach almost P2M — report