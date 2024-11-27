Chito Miranda defends wife Neri Naig: â€˜Never siya nanlokoâ€™

^

Chito Miranda defends wife Neri Naig: ‘Never siya nanloko’

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
November 27, 2024 | 7:26pm
Chito Miranda defends wife Neri Naig: 'Never siya nanloko'
Chito and Neri Miranda
MANILA, Philippines — Parokya ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda came to the defense of his wife, former actress Neri Naig, who has figured in news recently on alleged Securities Regulation Code violation and Estafa. 

Miranda, in a Facebook post earlier tonight, said that he hopes that the issue involving his wife would be sorted out soon. 

“Never nanloko si Neri, at never s'ya nanlamang sa kapwa. Never siyang kumuha or nanghingi ng pera kahit kanino man. Alam ng lahat 'yan. Tulong lang s'ya (nang) tulong hangga't kaya nya. Minsan kahit 'di na nakakabuti sa kanya. 

"Kadalasan nga, naaabuso na s'ya pero hinahayaan n'ya na lang, basta wala s'yang ginawang masama. Pinapa sa Diyos n'ya na lang,” Miranda wrote on Facebook and Instagram. 

He stressed how his wife was dragged into the issue when she was just an endorser and how she was just picked up by police. News reports earlier identified an alias Erin by the police, aged 41, who was arrested in a mall in Pasay City last November 23. According to reports, the accused was apprehended after a warrant of arrest was served for 14 counts of violation of Securities Regulation Code and Estafa. 

Chito said that Neri was arrested without notice of a criminal complaint against her. She also reportedly did not receive a letter from the prosecutor nor a subpoena, when they can be easily reached at their residence in Alfonso, Cavite. 

Miranda said that his wife complied when they received notices prior to these latest cases.

“Tulad ngayon, endorser lang s'ya tapos ginamit ‘yung face n’ya to get investors. Kinasuhan s’ya ng mga nabiktima. Tapos last week, bigla na lang s’yang inaresto for the same case kahit hindi pa s’ya binigyan ng notice na may bagong criminal complaint pala laban sa kanya, and ‘di nya na-defend ‘yung sarili nya.

“Wala s’yang na-receive na letter from the prosecutor, walang subpoena, walang kahit anong notice. ‘Yung mga dati, na-receive namin n'ya, at nag comply sya, (alam naman ng lahat na madali kami mahanap sa Alfonso). Anyway, dinampot na lang s’ya bigla,” Miranda said. 

The rocker said that similar cases were dismissed and they are hoping that the new one will be dismissed, too. 

“Wala siyang kinuhang pera sa ibang tao, lahat ng pera nila na kay Chanda, ang may ari ng Dermacare. Sobrang bait po ni Neri...as in sooobra. Eto ‘yung babaeng kinulong ninyo without bail, habang nakalaya pa 'yung mga tunay na may kasalanan,” Miranda stressed. 

Earlier reports cited a post by the Southern Police District (SPD). 

“A manhunt operation led by personnel of Sub-Station 10 Pasay City Police in coordination with Warrant and Subpoena Section, resulted in the arrest of alias Erin, a 41-year-old actress and businesswoman, at a basement convention center located in a mall in Pasay City on Saturday (November 23) at 2:50 PM," SPD wrote on Facebook. 

"The accused, who is listed as Rank #7 (Station Level) for November 2024, was apprehended after a warrant of arrest was served for 14 counts of violation of Securities Regulation Code (Section 28 of R.A. 8799), docketed under Criminal Cases No. R-PSY-24-01653-CR to R-PSY-24-01654-CR and R-PSY-24-01829-CR to R-PSY-24-01840-CR issued by Hon. Gina Bibat Palamos, Acting Presiding Judge of the Regional Trial Court, Branch 111, Pasay City, on September 18, 2024, and October 16, 2024. Bail was set at P126,000.00 for each of the counts; and Estafa under Article 315 Par 2(a) in relation to PD 1689 (Syndicated Estafa) docketed under Criminal Case No. R-PSY-24-01652-CR issued by Hon. Ronald August L. Tan, Acting Presiding Judge of RTC Branch 112, Pasay City dated September 17, 2024, with no stated bail."

Fellow celebrities, such as Ogie Alcasid and Max Eigenmann, left messages for Chito on his Instagram account. Alcasid wrote praying hands emojis, while Max wrote “Akap” with a red heart emoji. 

RELATED: Is this Neri Naig? PNP confirms arrest of actress 'Erin'

