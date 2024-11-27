Is this Neri Naig? PNP confirms arrest of actress 'Erin'

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) Southern Police District (SPD) confirmed that they arrested a 41-year-old actress alias Erin in a mall in Pasay City last November 23.

In its Facebook page, SPD said that the actress was served a warrant of arrest for 14 counts of violations of Securities Regulation Code Section 28.

"A manhunt operation led by personnel of Sub-Station 10 Pasay City Police in coordination with Warrant and Subpoena Section, resulted in the arrest of alias Erin, a 41-year-old actress and businesswoman, at a basement convention center located in a mall in Pasay City on Saturday (November 23) at 2:50 PM," SPD wrote.

"The accused, who is listed as Rank #7 (Station Level) for November 2024, was apprehended after a warrant of arrest was served for 14 counts of violation of Securities Regulation Code (Section 28 of R.A. 8799), docketed under Criminal Cases No. R-PSY-24-01653-CR to R-PSY-24-01654-CR and R-PSY-24-01829-CR to R-PSY-24-01840-CR issued by Hon. Gina Bibat Palamos, Acting Presiding Judge of the Regional Trial Court, Branch 111, Pasay City, on September 18, 2024, and October 16, 2024. Bail was set at P126,000.00 for each of the counts; and Estafa under Article 315 Par 2(a) in relation to PD 1689 (Syndicated Estafa) docketed under Criminal Case No. R-PSY-24-01652-CR issued by Hon. Ronald August L. Tan, Acting Presiding Judge of RTC Branch 112, Pasay City dated September 17, 2024, with no stated bail."

It can be recalled that actress-entrepreneur Neri Naig-Miranda invited her fans to join her in the 15th PHILSME Business Expo in SMX Convention on November 23.

“Join us as we welcome the unstoppable #WaisNaMisis Neri Miranda at the 15th PHILSME Business Expo!

“From starting with gourmet tuyo to building the powerhouse Wais Na Misis empire, Neri Miranda is the definition of Filipino entrepreneurial spirit. This success story turned MBA student will share her secrets on turning small investments into thriving businesses!," an advertisement for the expo said.

Recently, entertainment reporter and actor Ogie Diaz reported that Neri was allegedly arrested in a mall in Pasay.

“May nagpasa lang ng impormasyon na ito sa amin na last November 23 ay inaresto ng Pasay City Police sa kasong paglabag sa section 28 of the RA 8799 o ang tinatawag na the securities and regulations code ng Securities and Exchange Commission ang aktres at tinaguriang wais na misis na si Neri Miranda.

“Di pa malinaw kung anong eksakto ang dahilan at kung sino ang mga nagrereklamo.

“Kung totoo man ito ay mas magandang mapakinggan din ang panig ni Neri. Sana ay mapakinggan natin ang bersyon ni Neri at ng mga nagreklamo sa kanya," Ogie said.

