DonBelle topbills Viu original series ‘How to Spot a Red Flag’

Kapamilya love team Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano are back to making fans’ hearts flutter with their upcoming romantic series, “How to Spot a Red Flag.”

The onscreen pair, fondly known as “DonBelle,” unveiled the official title card of the series with photos of them during the story conference and script reading event yesterday.

Donny and Belle are set to star in the rom-com series alongside Jameson Blake, Angel Aquino, Christian Vasquez, Benjie Paras, Mylene Dizon, Esnyr, and Kira Balinger.

“How to Spot a Red Flag: is about a woman (Belle) who is torn between two men — a “charming good boy” (Donny) and a “confident bad boy” played by (Jameson) who are both involved in catfishing her, according to ABS-CBN’s report about its plot.

“Despite noticing the red flags in the two men, is it still possible for her to find real love?” the teaser added.

Helmed by director Dwein Baltazar, the original series is a partnership project between ABS-CBN and streaming platform Viu. Dreamscape Entertainment serves as the producer of the upcoming show.

The tandem last headlined a series earlier this year, via the Netflix and ABS-CBN collab, “Can’t Buy Me Love.” No release date has been announced for “How to Spot a Red Flag.”