^

'Hello, Love, Again' sets single day box office record, to donate some proceeds to typhoon victims

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
November 20, 2024 | 9:51am
Kathryn Bernardo, Cathy Garcia-Sampana and Alden Richards during the red carpet premiere of "Hello Love Again" on Nov. 12, 2024 in SM Megamall
Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo

MANILA, Philippines — "Hello, Love, Again" starring Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards, continue to break box office records less than a week since its global premiere.

The sequel initially set the record for the biggest opening day by a Filipino film at P85 million then became the highest-grossing for a Filipino film in North America with $2.4 million (almost P141 million).

For comparison, the 2019 original also directed by Cathy Garcia-Sampana earned $1.99 million (P116.7 million) during its entire North American run.

The film earned P245 million on its first three days in the Philippines en route to earning P566 million as of November 18.

The current box office earnings include P131 million from Saturday alone, yet another box office record.

It is on track to become the highest-grossing Filipino film of all time, currently held by last year's "Rewind" starring Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes, which claimed the title from the 2019 original "Hello, Love, Goodbye."

"We're so blessed because binigyan ng mga tao ng chance 'yung pelikula namin at lahat ng nare-receive namin. Wala na kaming mahihiling pa," said Kathryn.

Alden added as he expressed his thanks to supporters, "No words can express how grateful we are for the turnout and we're very happy na maraming naka-appreciate nito."

Part of the proceeds of "Hello, Love, Again" will go toward helping the victims of Typhoon Pepito, which passed through the Philippines over the weekend.

Kathryn and Alden will also represent the film as it closes the Asian World Film Festival in Los Angeles.

"Hello, Love Again" continues to screen in the Philippines and North America, and later this week opens in five countries in the Middle East — where a huge population of Filipino migrant workers may boost ticket sales even further.

