Belle Mariano to hold fan meet, sings first Filipino song in Disney film with Fil-Am Nicole Scherzinger as voice

MANILA, Philippines — Belle Mariano will be holding her “Be My Belle” fan meet on November 22, 8 p.m., in Newport Performing Arts Theater, which coincides with the drop of her Disney song "Anong Daratnan" in all streaming platforms.

The Filipino actress and singer is the voice behind "Anong Daratnan," the Filipino version of "Beyond," the end credit single from the Walt Disney Animation Studios’ film and Disney Music Group Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, “Moana 2.”

"Anong Daratnan" will be the first-ever Filipino song to be played in a Walt Disney Animation Studios film.

The song’s original English version, now available in all streaming platforms, was written by Grammy Award-winning songwriters Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear (Barlow & Bear).

According to Disney, “’Beyond’ perfectly encapsulates Moana’s fearless sense of adventure and connecting her island beyond its shores.”

When asked about the experience, Belle shared she felt honored to be chosen for the collaboration.

"Sobrang grateful ko kasi dream ko maka-work ang Disney. (I feel so grateful because it's my dream to work with Disney.) Moana is one of my favorite Disney characters, and I'm really emulating her fearlessness in my rendition of this song," she said in a statement.

Also giving the film a boost of Filipino pride is Nicole Scherzinger. The Filipino-American Pussycat Dolls lead vocalist is included in the film’s voice cast.

“Besides the stunning visuals and compelling narrative that explores universal themes of self-discovery and courage, a key reason for Moana's success is its enchanting soundtrack which has captivated fans worldwide. By collaborating with local talents like Belle for 'Moana 2,' we hope fans in the Philippines resonate deeply with the beautiful lyrics of ‘Beyond,’ and experience Moana's excitement as she embarks on a new voyage to explore the far seas of Oceania,” stated Rachel Fong, Studio General Manager and Integrated Marketing Director, The Walt Disney Company Southeast Asia.

The “Be My Belle” fan meet, said organizer Dunkin’ in a statement, will be “a celebration of good cheer, creativity, and, of course, fantastic goodies!”

“Attendees will get the chance to meet the beloved star, feel her bright energy, and enjoy exclusive photo opportunities… Engage in exciting games, contests, and giveaways for a chance to win special merchandise and other surprises," the brand affirmed.

Tickets to the fan meet are available at the food brand’s social media pages.

“The event is more than just a fan meet, but an avenue to share core memories with fellow fans and celebrate the joy of fandom."