Belle Mariano performs Tagalog cover of 'Moana 2' song

Composite image of Belle Mariano and the titular character of 'Moana 2'

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-singer Belle Mariano was tapped to perform a Tagalized version of "Beyond," a song from the upcoming Disney movie "Moana 2."

This new version of "Beyond," originally written by Grammy-winning songwriters Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, is titled "Anong Daratnan?" and will be played during the end credits when the film screens in Philippine cinemas.

As a result, Belle's "Anong Daratnan?" will be first Tagalized song to be featured on the silver screen in a Disney animated film.

"Sobrang grateful ko kasi dream ko maka-work ang Disney," Belle said in a statement about being chosen for this collaboration. "Moana is one of my favorite Disney characters, and I'm really emulating her fearlessness in my rendition of this song."

The Walt Disney Company Southeast Asia's Studio General Manager and Integrated Marketing Director Rachel Fong noted that a key reason for the success of "Moana," apart from its visuals and narrative, is the soundtrack.

Related: Donny Pangilinan, family congratulate Belle Mariano for graduating from senior high

"By collaborating with local talents like Belle for 'Moana 2,' we hope fans in the Philippines resonate deeply with the beautiful lyrics of 'Beyond,' and experience Moana's excitement as she embarks on a new voyage to explore the far seas of Oceania," Rachel added.

The sequel takes place three years after the events of the 2016 film as the titular character (Auli‘i Cravalho) journeys the far seas for an adventure unlike anything she has ever faced alongside the demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson).

In the voice cast with Cravalho and Johnson are Rachel House, Temuera Morrison, Nicole Scherzinger, Hualalai Chung, David Fane, Rose Matafeo, Awhimai Fraser, Gerald Ramsey, and Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda.

"Beyond" is already available on all streaming platforms, while "Anong Daratnan?" begins streaming on November 22, five days before "Moana 2" premieres in Philippine cinemas.

RELATED: Next Attraction: Movies, series showing in November 2024