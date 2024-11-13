WATCH: Kyline Alcantara, Kobe Paras show support to Kathryn Bernardo, Alden Richards

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Kyline Alcantara and Kobe Paras were among the stars who attended the red carpet premiere of Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards' sequel movie "Hello, Love, Again" held last night in SM Megamall.

Kyline and Kobe walked on the red carpet holding hands to the delight of the crowd.

The basketball player recently revealed that he is dating his "crush" Kyline in the "Cosmo Confessions" feature.

One of the questions asked was Kobe's biggest crush.

"Kyline Alcantara, because we're dating," Kobe replied.

"Hello, Love, Again" is the sequel to the 2019 box-office film "Hello, Love, Goodbye," starring Kathryn and Alden.

