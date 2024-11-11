^

Entertainment

‘Maraming salamat po!’: BINI on winning Best Asia Act at MTV EMAs 2024

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
November 11, 2024 | 9:34am
â€˜Maraming salamat po!â€™: BINI on winning Best Asia Act at MTV EMAs 2024
BINI
BINI via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino pop group BINI thanked the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) for making it the first Filipino act to win the Best Asia Act award.

In their Instagram posts, BINI said the award “means the world to us, seeing Filipino music shine on the global stage.”

“Mabuhay! We are BINI! And we are so thankful to win the Best Asia Act of this year’s MTV Europe Music Awards!” the group said in their video message.

“We hope that we can keep sharing our music with you and that the world can discover more our Filipino music!”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MTV Asia (@mtvasia)

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BINI_ph (@bini_ph)

BINI competed against South Korea's Illit, Indonesia's Mahalini, Malaysia's Masdo and Japan's Sakurazaka46 for the prize.

Other Filipinos who were nominated for the same award included Moira Dela Torre (2023), Maymay Entrata (2022), and Sarah Geronimo (2014).

Taylor Swift topped the winners list at the 2024 MTV EMAs, scoring trophies for Best Video for “Fortnight” (feat. Post Malone), as well as Best Artist, Best Live, and Best US Act. 

Closely following was MTV EMAs newcomer Tyla, who scooped her first ever MTV EMAs for Best Afrobeats, Best R&B and Best African Act.

RELATED: FULL LIST: MTV EMAs 2024 winners

vuukle comment

BINI

MTV EUROPEAN MUSIC AWARDS

PINOY POP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
What we can all learn from power couple Ricco and Tina Ocampo

What we can all learn from power couple Ricco and Tina Ocampo

By Pat-P Daza | 10 hours ago
I have known Ricco Ocampo and his wife Tina Maristela Ocampo for over 30 years.
Entertainment
fbtw
Pokwang airs frustration over lost e-wallet money

Pokwang airs frustration over lost e-wallet money

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 22 hours ago
Comedian Pokwang lamented how she lost money through unauthorized transactions by 30 unregistered numbers in her e-wallet...
Entertainment
fbtw
Melai Cantiveros admits getting nervous while interviewing JK Labajo, Regine Velasquez

Melai Cantiveros admits getting nervous while interviewing JK Labajo, Regine Velasquez

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 17 hours ago
Comedian-turned-talk show host Melai Cantiveros admitted that she was nervous while interviewing “Magandang Buhay”...
Entertainment
fbtw
For Dulce, love is worthless if you don&rsquo;t give your all

For Dulce, love is worthless if you don’t give your all

By Boy Abunda | 1 day ago
Dulce and I share a beautiful friendship for life. We know each other so well, which makes it difficult for me to sit down...
Entertainment
fbtw
Max Collins confirms divorce from Pancho Magno

Max Collins confirms divorce from Pancho Magno

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 19 hours ago
Actress Max Collins said that she and ex Pancho Magno are now legally separated. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;KMJS&rsquo; turns 20 with BINI and KathDen

‘KMJS’ turns 20 with BINI and KathDen

10 hours ago
“Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho” has just turned 20 and aired its anniversary episode yesterday, highlighting the show’s...
Entertainment
fbtw
Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish set to dominate MTV Europe Music Awards 2024

Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish set to dominate MTV Europe Music Awards 2024

By Agence France-Presse | 18 hours ago
Taylor Swift, Charli XCX and Billie Eilish are among the female artists tipped to dominate the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards...
Entertainment
fbtw
Politician Javi Benitez confirms breakup with Sue Ramirez

Politician Javi Benitez confirms breakup with Sue Ramirez

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 23 hours ago
Politician Javi Benitez confirmed he and actress Sue Ramirez have parted ways in an Instagram post on Saturday. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Korina Sanchez comes full circle with &lsquo;Face to Face&rsquo;

Korina Sanchez comes full circle with ‘Face to Face’

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Korina Sanchez doesn't believe in “overexposure.”
Entertainment
fbtw
P-pop girl group KAIA shares music advice from SB19

P-pop girl group KAIA shares music advice from SB19

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
The members of the P-pop girl group KAIA are grateful for the support that they are getting from other P-pop groups, especially...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with