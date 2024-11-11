â€˜Maraming salamat po!â€™: BINI on winning Best Asia Act at MTV EMAs 2024

‘Maraming salamat po!’: BINI on winning Best Asia Act at MTV EMAs 2024

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino pop group BINI thanked the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) for making it the first Filipino act to win the Best Asia Act award.

In their Instagram posts, BINI said the award “means the world to us, seeing Filipino music shine on the global stage.”

“Mabuhay! We are BINI! And we are so thankful to win the Best Asia Act of this year’s MTV Europe Music Awards!” the group said in their video message.

“We hope that we can keep sharing our music with you and that the world can discover more our Filipino music!”

BINI competed against South Korea's Illit, Indonesia's Mahalini, Malaysia's Masdo and Japan's Sakurazaka46 for the prize.

Other Filipinos who were nominated for the same award included Moira Dela Torre (2023), Maymay Entrata (2022), and Sarah Geronimo (2014).

Taylor Swift topped the winners list at the 2024 MTV EMAs, scoring trophies for Best Video for “Fortnight” (feat. Post Malone), as well as Best Artist, Best Live, and Best US Act.

Closely following was MTV EMAs newcomer Tyla, who scooped her first ever MTV EMAs for Best Afrobeats, Best R&B and Best African Act.

