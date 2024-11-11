FULL LIST: MTV EMAs 2024 winners
MANILA, Philippines — American pop sensation Taylor Swift dominated the winners of the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) broadcast live across the globe yesterday, November 10, from Manchester, the United Kingdom.
Filipino pop girl group BINI bagged the Best Asia Act plum, becoming the first Filipino act to win the award at the EMAs.
Full list of 2024 MTV EMA winners:
Best Song: Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”
Best Video: Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight”
Best Artist: Taylor Swift
Best Collaboration: Lisa ft. Rosalía – “New Woman”
Best New: Benson Boone
Best Pop: Ariana Grande
Best Afrobeats: Tyla
Best Rock: Liam Gallagher
Best Latin: Peso Pluma
Best K-Pop: Jimin
Best Alternative: Imagine Dragons
Best Electronic: Calvin Harris
Best Hip-Hop: Eminem
Best R&B: Tyla
Best Live: Taylor Swift
Best Push: Le Sserafim
Biggest Fans: Lisa
Worldwide winners:
Best African Act: Tyla
Best Asia Act: BINI
Best Australian Act: Sia
Best Austrian Act: Raf Camora
Best Brazilian Act: Pabllo Vittar
Best Canadian Act: Shawn Mendes
Best Caribbean Act: Young Miko
Best Dutch Act: Roxy Dekker
Best French Act: Pierre Garnier
Best German Act: Ayliva
Best India Act: Mali
Best Israeli Act: Noa Kirel
Best Italian Act: Annalisa
Best Latin America Central Act: Manuel Turizo
Best Latin America North Act: YeriMua
Best Latin America South Act: Dillom
Best Nordic Act: Zara Larsson
Best Polish Act: Daria Zawia?ow
Best Portuguese Act: Bárbara Bandeira
Best Spanish Act: Lola Indigo
Best Swiss Act: Nemo
Best UK and Ireland Act: Raye
Best US Act: Taylor Swift
