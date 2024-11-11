FULL LIST: MTV EMAs 2024 winners

MANILA, Philippines — American pop sensation Taylor Swift dominated the winners of the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) broadcast live across the globe yesterday, November 10, from Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Filipino pop girl group BINI bagged the Best Asia Act plum, becoming the first Filipino act to win the award at the EMAs.

Full list of 2024 MTV EMA winners:

Best Song: Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”

Best Video: Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight”

Best Artist: Taylor Swift

Best Collaboration: Lisa ft. Rosalía – “New Woman”

Best New: Benson Boone

Best Pop: Ariana Grande

Best Afrobeats: Tyla

Best Rock: Liam Gallagher

Best Latin: Peso Pluma

Best K-Pop: Jimin

Best Alternative: Imagine Dragons

Best Electronic: Calvin Harris

Best Hip-Hop: Eminem

Best R&B: Tyla

Best Live: Taylor Swift

Best Push: Le Sserafim

Biggest Fans: Lisa

Worldwide winners:

Best African Act: Tyla

Best Asia Act: BINI

Best Australian Act: Sia

Best Austrian Act: Raf Camora

Best Brazilian Act: Pabllo Vittar

Best Canadian Act: Shawn Mendes

Best Caribbean Act: Young Miko

Best Dutch Act: Roxy Dekker

Best French Act: Pierre Garnier

Best German Act: Ayliva

Best India Act: Mali

Best Israeli Act: Noa Kirel

Best Italian Act: Annalisa

Best Latin America Central Act: Manuel Turizo

Best Latin America North Act: YeriMua

Best Latin America South Act: Dillom

Best Nordic Act: Zara Larsson

Best Polish Act: Daria Zawia?ow

Best Portuguese Act: Bárbara Bandeira

Best Spanish Act: Lola Indigo

Best Swiss Act: Nemo

Best UK and Ireland Act: Raye

Best US Act: Taylor Swift