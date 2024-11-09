^

Liza Soberano shares more BTS photos with Thai star Bright Vachirawit

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
November 9, 2024 | 4:06pm
Liza Soberano shares more BTS photos with Thai star Bright Vachirawit
Filipina star Liza Soberano and Thai actor Bright Vachirawit star in the latter's music video for his newest single 'Long Showers.'
Bright Vachirawit via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Filipina actress Liza Soberano had “so much fun” working with Thai star Bright Vachirawit while shooting for the music video (MV) for his new single “Long Showers.” 

Both the Filipina star and Thai actor shared more BTS photos from their MV shoot on their respective Instagram accounts. 

“Had so much fun working on this,” wrote Liza on Instagram. 

The Thai star, meanwhile, shared that he has ticked one of his dreams off his list with his latest MV. 

“Grateful for incredible team that turn dream into reality! From brainstorming sessions to unforgettable moment, every step has been an adventure,” Bright said. 

Bright previously teased about his collaboration with Liza on Instagram by sharing the initial BTS photos from their shoot. 

RELATED: Liza Soberano sizzles in teaser for Thai star Bright's new MV

 

