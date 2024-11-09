^

David Chua surprises Shaina Magdayao on her birthday

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 9, 2024 | 2:46pm
David Chua surprises Shaina Magdayao on her birthday
Shaina Magdayao and David Chua
David Chua via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actor and director David Chua led a surprise birthday celebration for Shaina Magdayao.

According to insiders, Shaina dropped by the set even during her off day and was clueless about what her co-stars in the Net25 sitcom "Good Will" had prepared for her.

Shaina said her birthday wish is to have a more stable and better health. The actress' birthday was last November 6. 

“Better and more stable health (Hypothyroid) for me and my family. For God to guide my next chapter in the showbiz industry, here and globally, as an actress and maybe producing soon," Shaina said. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DAVID CHUA (@daviduychua)

"For me to be a blessing to the people around me, however possible,” she added. 

Social media users, however, speculate about the real score between David and Shaina.

In David’s recent Instagram post, the actor-director greeted Shaina with a birthday message. 

“Happy birthday to my amazing friend and coworker, Shaina! It’s been such a joy working alongside you these past few months, your kindness, laughter, and hard work make every day brighter," he said.

"Wishing you a year filled with love, happiness and all the success you deserve. Enjoy your special day! Boss @shaina_magdayao,” he added. 

'My hero, bestest actress': Shaina Magdayao attends Meryl Streep's talk in Cannes

