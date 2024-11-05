How Ashley Ortega prepared for sensitive scenes as comfort woman in ‘Pulang Araw’

MANILA, Philippines — With her giant golden wings and gorgeous body in a bejeweled bikini by designer Vee Tan, Ashley Ortega commanded attention as a Victoria’s Secret Angel at last week’s “Shake, Rattle and Ball” Halloween party in Makati City.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, the Sparkle Artist, who channeled her favorite Angel, Behati Prinsloo, for the night, shared that she is still part of the cast with an ongoing taping for the hit GMA historical drama “Pulang Araw.”

“Pulang Araw,’ so far, so good! Right now, we’re still taping and I’m really grateful sa lahat ng mga viewers because we’ve got positive feedback from them, so I’m just really grateful,” said Ashley.

When asked how it is to portray a nun that became a comfort woman in the series, Ashley said, “Well s’yempre, very sensitive s’ya and at the same time, I think it’s the right time to share their story to people so that they’re aware of what happened during World War II. Sana nabigyan ko ng justice ‘yung role ko kasi that’s the goal naman talaga.”

When it came to sensitive scenes such as the rape of comfort women during the Japanese occupation, Ashley said that right from reading the script, she has emotionally prepared for it.

“I did some research about it and nag-interview po talaga ako ng mga totoong comfort women,” she said.

“When I read the script palang kasi I knew that it was a heavy scene so d’un palang, I have to absorb everything that it’s going to be heavy. At least on the set, I’m already prepared mentally, emotionally and physically. Parang ayoko na pagpunta ko sa set, aatras ako… Nakaya naman!”

After her daring scenes in “Pulang Araw,” she is ready to take on some more.

“For sexy roles, why not? Ibang klaseng sexy!”

“Pulang Araw” has also opened more doors for Ashley as she is also now filming a movie. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo; video editing by Anjilica Andaya

