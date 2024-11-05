^

Entertainment

How Ashley Ortega prepared for sensitive scenes as comfort woman in ‘Pulang Araw’

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
November 5, 2024 | 3:03pm

MANILA, Philippines — With her giant golden wings and gorgeous body in a bejeweled bikini by designer Vee Tan, Ashley Ortega commanded attention as a Victoria’s Secret Angel at last week’s “Shake, Rattle and Ball” Halloween party in Makati City.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, the Sparkle Artist, who channeled her favorite Angel, Behati Prinsloo, for the night, shared that she is still part of the cast with an ongoing taping for the hit GMA historical drama “Pulang Araw.”

“Pulang Araw,’ so far, so good! Right now, we’re still taping and I’m really grateful sa lahat ng mga viewers because we’ve got positive feedback from them, so I’m just really grateful,” said Ashley.

When asked how it is to portray a nun that became a comfort woman in the series, Ashley said, “Well s’yempre, very sensitive s’ya and at the same time, I think it’s the right time to share their story to people so that they’re aware of what happened during World War II. Sana nabigyan ko ng justice ‘yung role ko kasi that’s the goal naman talaga.”

When it came to sensitive scenes such as the rape of comfort women during the Japanese occupation, Ashley said that right from reading the script, she has emotionally prepared for it.

“I did some research about it and nag-interview po talaga ako ng mga totoong comfort women,” she said. 

“When I read the script palang kasi I knew that it was a heavy scene so d’un palang, I have to absorb everything that it’s going to be heavy. At least on the set, I’m already prepared mentally, emotionally and physically. Parang ayoko na pagpunta ko sa set, aatras ako… Nakaya naman!”

After her daring scenes in “Pulang Araw,” she is ready to take on some more.

“For sexy roles, why not? Ibang klaseng sexy!”

“Pulang Araw” has also opened more doors for Ashley as she is also now filming a movie. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo; video editing by Anjilica Andaya

RELATED: ‘Pulang Araw’ stars dressed as ‘Victoria’s Secret Angels’ missed chance to win P100k

vuukle comment

ASHLEY ORTEGA

PULANG ARAW
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Paumanhin': Ion Perez withdraws candidacy for 2025 elections

'Paumanhin': Ion Perez withdraws candidacy for 2025 elections

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
"It's Showtime" host Ion Perez will no longer pursue his candidacy to become a councilor in Concepcion, Tarlac for the upcoming...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Paumanhin': Ion Perez withdraws candidacy for 2025 elections

'Paumanhin': Ion Perez withdraws candidacy for 2025 elections

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
"It's Showtime" host Ion Perez will no longer pursue his candidacy to become a councilor in Concepcion, Tarlac for the upcoming...
Entertainment
fbtw
The Bootleg Beatles on their favorite things about the Fab Four

The Bootleg Beatles on their favorite things about the Fab Four

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
At first glance, one would mistake the members of the tribute band The Bootleg Beatles for the music icons Ringo Starr, George...
Entertainment
fbtw
Mom&rsquo;s best and happiest time

Mom’s best and happiest time

By Pat-P Daza | 1 day ago
From Oct. 19 to 24, my siblings Pete, Paul, Penny and I — together with our mom — were in Fukuoka, Japan. The...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Emman Atienza goes minimalist after being bashed for P133k dinner

Emman Atienza goes minimalist after being bashed for P133k dinner

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 4 hours ago
After trending online last September for allegedly spending P133,000 on a Japanese dinner with friends, Emman Atienza, daughter...
Entertainment
fbtw
Heart Evangelista shares glimpse of Paris apartment

Heart Evangelista shares glimpse of Paris apartment

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Kapuso star Heart Evangelista gave a glimpse of her apartment in Paris, France. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' star Lana Condor weds Anthony De La Torre

'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' star Lana Condor weds Anthony De La Torre

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Celebrity couple Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre got married in an intimate ceremony on top of the Malibu Mountains....
Entertainment
fbtw
Kirk Bondad departs Manila for Mr. World 2024 finals

Kirk Bondad departs Manila for Mr. World 2024 finals

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 6 hours ago
Mister World 2022 Kirk Bondad left Manila early (6:40 a.m.) today en route to the Tan Son Nhat airport in Vietnam, in time...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with