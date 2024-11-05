'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' star Lana Condor weds Anthony De La Torre

Lana Condor is the lead star of young adult film "To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before."

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre got married in an intimate ceremony on top of the Malibu Mountains.

According to a Vogue report, Lana and Anthony tied the knot in Serra Franciscan Retreat Center, a place close to Lana and her mother's heart.

“My mother had wanted to spend some special one-on-one time together, and had heard about Serra Retreat and the amazing work they do there,” Lana said.

Lana said that her mother Mary recently died, leaving her family devastated.

“But she would not have wanted us to not celebrate our love. We really wanted to get married at the Serra Retreat because being there was such a core memory that I had with my mom, and I felt like we would be able to feel her presence on our wedding night,” she said.

The Netflix’s "To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before" star also said Anthony also has a profound experience in the venue.

“He was going through a very difficult time, and he went to the chapel at Serra Retreat to find solace and answers,” Lana said.

“He had a very personal revelation while being in the chapel, and it truly changed the course of his life. Needless to say, the Serra Retreat means a great deal to our family, and we were thrilled we got to marry at the center,” she added.

Lana and Anthony met an Emmys party in 2015. They started dating a day after they met.

The two got engaged in December 2021.

