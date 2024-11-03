^

Entertainment

Kathryn Bernardo, Alden Richards reveal how they get 'kilig' in imitation game

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
November 3, 2024 | 12:04pm
Kathryn Bernardo, Alden Richards reveal how they get 'kilig' in imitation game
Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards take on the popular 'imitation game.'
Screengrab from GMA Network

MANILA, Philippines — Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards revealed a lot of each other's mannerisms and habits when they gamely took on the challenge of the popular imitation game. 

Kathryn and Alden, or KathDen to their fans, sat with GMA as part of the promotions of their highly anticipated sequel movie "Hello, Love, Again," which hits Philippine theaters on November 13. It will also be released in other territories within this month. 

GMA uploaded the first part of the challenge called "Imitate Each Other Challenge." 

They were first asked how each of them would normally greet each other when they arrive on set. 

Kathryn said that Alden usually greets her with a hug and asks her if she had her breakfast. He also greets the staff and their director Cathy Garcia-Sampayan. Alden said that Kathryn arrives in shades and greets people upon her arrival. He also enunciated how Kathryn usually says "hello," noting how she prolongs the last syllable of the word in a perky manner. 

They also revealed how each other gets kilig. Alden revealed that Kathryn either contains her kilig or gets bright-eyed and giddy over a particular Hollywood actor. 

Alden, meanwhile, is the opposite, said Kathryn. He just sits with his arms crossed and bearing a closed-lip smile but still with his familiar dimples showing. 

"Bihira kasi akong kiligin," Alden said. 

Kathryn replied, "Oo, hindi talaga siya kinikilig masyado." 

The last challenge asked them how they do chika or share juicy stories. Alden said that Kathryn tends to be invested in telling a story. Kathryn revealed that Alden is entirely her opposite. He turns serious and asks her if she was okay with a particular news.

"Sobrang seryoso. Ganon si Tisoy (Alden's nickname). Quiet lang din," Kathryn said.

The clip showed the preview of the second part of Kathryn and Alden's imitation game challenge. GMA has not yet released the part 2 as of this writing. 

RELATED: Kathryn Bernardo, Alden Richards reunite in new magazine cover

vuukle comment

ALDEN RICHARDS

KATHRYN BERNARDO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sarah Lahbati wins Best Costume at Tim Yap's Halloween party; ex Richard Gutierrez, Barbie Imperial attend Raymond's Opulence ball
play

Sarah Lahbati wins Best Costume at Tim Yap's Halloween party; ex Richard Gutierrez, Barbie Imperial attend Raymond's Opulence ball

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Rumored couple and fellow actors Richard Gutierrez and Barbie Imperial were among the many celebrities who dressed up for...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Dios mio!': Julie Anne San Jose on Maria Clara's reaction to being a calendar girl
play

'Dios mio!': Julie Anne San Jose on Maria Clara's reaction to being a calendar girl

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
The announcement of Julie Anne San Jose as the new Ginebra San Miguel Calendar Girl comes several months after she wrapped...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Where&rsquo;s Pia?&rsquo;: &lsquo;Heart Evangelista&rsquo; wins Best in Costume at Tim Yap&rsquo;s Halloween ball
play

‘Where’s Pia?’: ‘Heart Evangelista’ wins Best in Costume at Tim Yap’s Halloween ball

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Model and beauty queen Francine Garcia received a special award at Tim Yap’s “Shake, Rattle and Ball presents...
Entertainment
fbtw
Beyond the glitz of PHL showbiz&rsquo;s biggest Halloween party

Beyond the glitz of PHL showbiz’s biggest Halloween party

By MJ Marfori | 1 day ago
If no one is going to do it, rest assured A-list celebrity and event expert Mond Gutierrez will be the trailblazer who would...
Entertainment
fbtw
Marvin Agustin, Jolina Magdangal reuniting for new movie 'Ex Ex Lovers'

Marvin Agustin, Jolina Magdangal reuniting for new movie 'Ex Ex Lovers'

By Kristofer Purnell | 19 hours ago
Marvin Agustin and Jolina Magdangal, one of the most iconic Pinoy love teams from the '90s, are headlining a movie for the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Joaquin Pedro Valdes on starring in &lsquo;Percy Jackson&rsquo; musical, meeting Judi Dench

Joaquin Pedro Valdes on starring in ‘Percy Jackson’ musical, meeting Judi Dench

By Rito Asilo | 13 hours ago
Filipino actor Joaquin Pedro Valdes threw caution to the wind when he left his lucrative theater career in the Philippines...
Entertainment
fbtw
Bea Alonzo takes down Lyle Menendez Halloween costume post after criticism

Bea Alonzo takes down Lyle Menendez Halloween costume post after criticism

By Kristofer Purnell | 22 hours ago
Actress Bea Alonzo drew flak for dressing up as Lyle Menendez for Halloween, prompting her to delete her social media po...
Entertainment
fbtw
Enhypen visiting the Philippines a 3rd time this year

Enhypen visiting the Philippines a 3rd time this year

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Korean boy band Enhypen is coming back to the Philippines this December, marking the group's third visit to the country this...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Brat' is Collins Dictionary word of the year for 2024

'Brat' is Collins Dictionary word of the year for 2024

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Fans of British singer-songwriter Charli XCX will be dancing once again after Collins Dictionary announced its word of the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with