Kathryn Bernardo, Alden Richards reveal how they get 'kilig' in imitation game

MANILA, Philippines — Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards revealed a lot of each other's mannerisms and habits when they gamely took on the challenge of the popular imitation game.

Kathryn and Alden, or KathDen to their fans, sat with GMA as part of the promotions of their highly anticipated sequel movie "Hello, Love, Again," which hits Philippine theaters on November 13. It will also be released in other territories within this month.

GMA uploaded the first part of the challenge called "Imitate Each Other Challenge."

They were first asked how each of them would normally greet each other when they arrive on set.

Kathryn said that Alden usually greets her with a hug and asks her if she had her breakfast. He also greets the staff and their director Cathy Garcia-Sampayan. Alden said that Kathryn arrives in shades and greets people upon her arrival. He also enunciated how Kathryn usually says "hello," noting how she prolongs the last syllable of the word in a perky manner.

They also revealed how each other gets kilig. Alden revealed that Kathryn either contains her kilig or gets bright-eyed and giddy over a particular Hollywood actor.

Alden, meanwhile, is the opposite, said Kathryn. He just sits with his arms crossed and bearing a closed-lip smile but still with his familiar dimples showing.

"Bihira kasi akong kiligin," Alden said.

Kathryn replied, "Oo, hindi talaga siya kinikilig masyado."

The last challenge asked them how they do chika or share juicy stories. Alden said that Kathryn tends to be invested in telling a story. Kathryn revealed that Alden is entirely her opposite. He turns serious and asks her if she was okay with a particular news.

"Sobrang seryoso. Ganon si Tisoy (Alden's nickname). Quiet lang din," Kathryn said.

The clip showed the preview of the second part of Kathryn and Alden's imitation game challenge. GMA has not yet released the part 2 as of this writing.

