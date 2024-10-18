Kathryn Bernardo says second chances are 'gifts,' not an 'obligation'

Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards at the press conference for 'Hello, Love, Again' held in Dolphy Theater in ABS-CBN on October 17, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — "Hello, Love, Again" stars Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards weighed in on the topic of second chances and got candid about it.

Kathryn and Alden, or also known as KathDen, attended last night's press conference for their upcoming movie "Hello, Love, Again," the sequel to their smash hit 2019 film "Hello, Love, Goodbye."

Entertainment reporter and presscon host MJ Felipe asked if they believed in second chances during the latter part of the press conference held in Dolphy Theater in ABS-CBN.

"Simplehan ko lang ang answer ko. Kung ang Diyos nga nagpapatawad, why not us?" Alden answered.

He expounded his answer after it was seen that Kathryn was whispering something to him.

"May bumubulong po kasi dito sa gilid," quipped their director Cathy Garcia-Sampana, who was seated beside Kathryn.

"Hindi, depende pa rin talaga sa tao... People tend to do these things over and over again. Sometimes, hindi naman talaga natin maiwasan na meron at meron tayong mga magawa na ikasasama ng loob ng ibang tao," the actor said.

Alden said different people will have different ways to how they deal with the matter. Some would just forgive, some will do both, while some will remember.

"'Yung iba minsan forgiveness talaga. You forgive and then forget. But sometimes, you forgive and move on but you never forget," Alden said.

Kathryn, meanwhile, was pensive about her reply. She cited that human beings, like herself, are prone to mistakes.

"Makaka-disappoint ako ng tao, whether it's intentional or unintentional. Tao tayo e. Nagkakamali," the actress said.

It may be the case, but for the actress, she would make up for it just to be given a second chance. She said it is part of forgiving people.

"Ako personally I would do anything to be given that second chance. The opportunity to correct my wrongdoings, to rebuild relationships, I guess, and to maybe regain trust," Kathryn said.

"But again, we have to remember, we're all different. Some people can give a second chance like Tisoy (Alden's nickname). Some can provide multiple chances and some won't and that's okay. We have to respect that kasi iba-iba naman tayong tao. So depende talaga siya sa situation.

"For me, lagi kong iniisip that forgiveness or second chances isn't an obligation. It's a choice and it's a gift. So kapag binigay sa'yo ng tao, it's a privilege just like any gift. You have to take care of that, and you have to earn that gift," the actress said.

"Hello, Love, Again" will hit Philippine theaters with midnight screenings in 72 cinemas on November 13. It is also slated for international release in the same month in North America, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Cambodia and the Middle East.

