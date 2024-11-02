^

Marvin Agustin, Jolina Magdangal reuniting for new movie 'Ex Ex Lovers'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
November 2, 2024 | 6:32pm
From left: Marvin Agustin, Jolina Magdangal, JP Habac, Loisa Andalio, and Juan Karlos Labajo
Project 8 Projects

MANILA, Philippines — Marvin Agustin and Jolina Magdangal, one of the most iconic Pinoy love teams from the '90s, are headlining a movie for the first time in over two decades.

Film company Project 8 Projects confirmed the MarJo reunion movie "Ex Ex Lovers" with a video of the two actors embracing to recreate the posters of their previous movies  "Labs Kita... Okey Ka Lang?" and "Hey Babe!"

The last portion of the video saw Marvin and Jolina accompanied by director JP Habac, singer-actor Juan Karlos Labajo, and actress Loisa Andalio to recreate the poster for yet another film "FLAMES: The Movie."

Juan Karlos and Loisa will join Marvin and Jolina in the cast under the direction of JP, whose past movies include "I'm Drunk I Love You" and "Love You Long Time."

Following the video release, Marvin posted his own video from that shoot interlaced with scenes from his past projects with Jolina.

Marvin and Jolina also starred together in "Kung Ayaw Mo Huwag Mo" and "Gimik: The Reunion." Marvin had a cameo in Jolina's film "I.T.A.L.Y." and a voice role in another movie of hers, "Momshies! Ang Soul Mo'y Akin!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by M A R V I N (@marvinagustin)

Both remained friends after Jolina married Rivermaya drummer Mark Escueta and Marvin became a chef and entrepreneur, all while doing acting stints.

A reunion movie had been announced in 2019 when Marvin and Jolina met with screenwriter-actor Bibeth Orteza and directors Antoinette Jadaone and Dan Villegas, but last year Jolina told Philstar.com they could not shoot because the pandemic got in the way and their schedules were busy at the time.

"Hopefully. Sana, sana talaga. Kasi hindi naman talaga siya sinarado na wala na eh. Kumbaga, kung minsan nagka-kamustahan pa rin na, 'O basta magkakaroon tayo ng schedule ha.' Excited kami doon," Jolina said. 

