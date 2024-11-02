^

Entertainment

Beyond the glitz of PHL showbiz’s biggest Halloween party

!hola - MJ Marfori - The Philippine Star
November 2, 2024 | 12:00am
Beyond the glitz of PHL showbizâ€™s biggest Halloween party
Maymay Entrata

If no one is going to do it, rest assured A-list celebrity and event expert Mond Gutierrez will be the trailblazer who would step in to create a platform for personalities to inspire and be inspired to express themselves in one of the most enjoyable occasions of the year — Halloween.

Mond, with the help of his event specialist friend Ashleigh Rye, started the Opulence Ball back in 2019. It stopped during the lockdowns but it made its grand return last year with the likes of the most elusive stars like Piolo Pascual gracing such a big festivity as a guest.

This year, Mond focused on the glam of the ‘70s party scene, which brought in another curated list of A-listers from different decades in showbiz.

We saw Ruffa Mae Quinto partying the night away in her vavavooom red Booba era coded see-through dress, Ruffa Gutierrez in a Cher inspired look, Richard Gutierrez’s 70s Elvis cowboy ensemble and so much more.

Ruffa Gutierrez

We spoke to Mond on why he continues this vision for the Manila scene and entertainment. He said, “We really wanted to create an avenue to push for more creativity in the industry.”

Mond also revealed that they would curate different guest lists for every Opulence Ball. “Every year we try to do a different guest list, if the past attendees want to come they are still welcome but okay din to give chance to others,” he explained.

Mond Gutierrez

Speaking of creativity, a celebrity who caught our attention was Maymay Entrata, who came in as a party girl bride. At first glance, one might not notice her as a “bride” because her edgy, all-white ensemble seemed like a look from a magazine editorial.

When Maymay explained the concept, it was clearer that the birds on her costume were a symbol and an addition to this overall concept and creation of Neric Beltran. “Iyong concept po na naisip namin is wedding dress po,” she said.

Ruffa Mae Quinto

“Nabanggit ko po kasi sa kanila na ngayong taon po na ito, masasabi ko na kinasal talaga po ako sa sarili ko. Natuklasan ko na po sa wakas kung gaano po kahalaga ang pagpapahalaga sa sarili ko po.”

Ever since Maymay admitted in an interview that she already became single back in April, six months after the announcement, she is still in the process of moving on from it all but there is a silver lining.

Richard Gutierrez – Photo from artists' official social media pages

“Nasa proseso pa rin po ako. Hindi pa rin perpekto but, at least, wala na ako sa step one,” she said.

The singer-actress also opened up that she had things to learn about the challenging way of loving and how much of oneself to give.

“Hindi ko siya lubos na naiintindihan dati kasi diba kapag tayo nagmahal nauubos tayo. So, ngayon, ko lang nakita kung gaano kahalaga na punuin ka ng pagmamahal bago ka magbigay ng pagmamahal,” she said.

Right now, Maymay will be more visible in making music as she is coming up with her all-English album to be released next year. A song about moving perhaps is in the pipeline?

vuukle comment

ACTOR

ACTRESS

TRENDING
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Taylor Swift,&rsquo; &lsquo;Olivia Rodrigo&rsquo; attend Tim Yap&rsquo;s Halloween ball
play

‘Taylor Swift,’ ‘Olivia Rodrigo’ attend Tim Yap’s Halloween ball

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 9 hours ago
Sparkle artists dressed as pop superstars Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo were among the stars that graced the “Shake,...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Where&rsquo;s Pia?&rsquo;: &lsquo;Heart Evangelista&rsquo; wins Best in Costume at Tim Yap&rsquo;s Halloween ball
play

‘Where’s Pia?’: ‘Heart Evangelista’ wins Best in Costume at Tim Yap’s Halloween ball

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 7 hours ago
Model and beauty queen Francine Garcia received a special award at Tim Yap’s “Shake, Rattle and Ball presents...
Entertainment
fbtw
3 days after relationship reveal, Kiefer Ravena, Diana Mackey now engaged

3 days after relationship reveal, Kiefer Ravena, Diana Mackey now engaged

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Days after revealing their relationship, beauty queen Diana Mackey and basketball star Kiefer Ravena announced that they are...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Dios mio!': Julie Anne San Jose on Maria Clara's reaction to being a calendar girl
play

'Dios mio!': Julie Anne San Jose on Maria Clara's reaction to being a calendar girl

By Kristofer Purnell | 13 hours ago
The announcement of Julie Anne San Jose as the new Ginebra San Miguel Calendar Girl comes several months after she wrapped...
Entertainment
fbtw
Rayver Cruz supportive, excited for Julie Anne San Jose's calendar girl debut
play

Rayver Cruz supportive, excited for Julie Anne San Jose's calendar girl debut

By Kristofer Purnell | 13 hours ago
Actor Rayver Cruz is supportive of his partner Julie Anne San Jose making her debut as a calendar girl. He even wants multiple...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sarah Lahbati wins Best Costume at Tim Yap's Halloween party; ex Richard Gutierrez, Barbie Imperial attend Raymond's Opulence ball

Sarah Lahbati wins Best Costume at Tim Yap's Halloween party; ex Richard Gutierrez, Barbie Imperial attend Raymond's Opulence ball

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 hours ago
Rumored couple and fellow actors Richard Gutierrez and Barbie Imperial were among the many celebrities who dressed up for...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;It&rsquo;s okay to be Kokey&rsquo;: Tim Yap wears original movie costume for Halloween ball

‘It’s okay to be Kokey’: Tim Yap wears original movie costume for Halloween ball

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 8 hours ago
In a sea of content creators, actors, models and beauty queens dressed in their Halloween best at last Wednesday’s “Shake,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Next Attraction: Movies, series showing in November 2024

Next Attraction: Movies, series showing in November 2024

By Kristofer Purnell | 13 hours ago
With the cold breeze comes an array of movies and series guaranteed to make this November quite enjoyable.
Entertainment
fbtw
Joyce Pring, Juancho Trivino share how running changed their family

Joyce Pring, Juancho Trivino share how running changed their family

By Jan Milo Severo | 13 hours ago
Celebrity couple Joyce Pring and Juancho Trivino shared their running journey as a couple. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with