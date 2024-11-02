Beyond the glitz of PHL showbizâ€™s biggest Halloween party

Beyond the glitz of PHL showbiz’s biggest Halloween party

If no one is going to do it, rest assured A-list celebrity and event expert Mond Gutierrez will be the trailblazer who would step in to create a platform for personalities to inspire and be inspired to express themselves in one of the most enjoyable occasions of the year — Halloween.

Mond, with the help of his event specialist friend Ashleigh Rye, started the Opulence Ball back in 2019. It stopped during the lockdowns but it made its grand return last year with the likes of the most elusive stars like Piolo Pascual gracing such a big festivity as a guest.

This year, Mond focused on the glam of the ‘70s party scene, which brought in another curated list of A-listers from different decades in showbiz.

We saw Ruffa Mae Quinto partying the night away in her vavavooom red Booba era coded see-through dress, Ruffa Gutierrez in a Cher inspired look, Richard Gutierrez’s 70s Elvis cowboy ensemble and so much more.

Ruffa Gutierrez

We spoke to Mond on why he continues this vision for the Manila scene and entertainment. He said, “We really wanted to create an avenue to push for more creativity in the industry.”

Mond also revealed that they would curate different guest lists for every Opulence Ball. “Every year we try to do a different guest list, if the past attendees want to come they are still welcome but okay din to give chance to others,” he explained.

Mond Gutierrez

Speaking of creativity, a celebrity who caught our attention was Maymay Entrata, who came in as a party girl bride. At first glance, one might not notice her as a “bride” because her edgy, all-white ensemble seemed like a look from a magazine editorial.

When Maymay explained the concept, it was clearer that the birds on her costume were a symbol and an addition to this overall concept and creation of Neric Beltran. “Iyong concept po na naisip namin is wedding dress po,” she said.

Ruffa Mae Quinto

“Nabanggit ko po kasi sa kanila na ngayong taon po na ito, masasabi ko na kinasal talaga po ako sa sarili ko. Natuklasan ko na po sa wakas kung gaano po kahalaga ang pagpapahalaga sa sarili ko po.”

Ever since Maymay admitted in an interview that she already became single back in April, six months after the announcement, she is still in the process of moving on from it all but there is a silver lining.

Richard Gutierrez – Photo from artists' official social media pages

“Nasa proseso pa rin po ako. Hindi pa rin perpekto but, at least, wala na ako sa step one,” she said.

The singer-actress also opened up that she had things to learn about the challenging way of loving and how much of oneself to give.

“Hindi ko siya lubos na naiintindihan dati kasi diba kapag tayo nagmahal nauubos tayo. So, ngayon, ko lang nakita kung gaano kahalaga na punuin ka ng pagmamahal bago ka magbigay ng pagmamahal,” she said.

Right now, Maymay will be more visible in making music as she is coming up with her all-English album to be released next year. A song about moving perhaps is in the pipeline?