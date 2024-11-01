^

Rayver Cruz supportive, excited for Julie Anne San Jose's calendar girl debut

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
November 1, 2024 | 11:35am

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Rayver Cruz is supportive of his partner Julie Anne San Jose making her debut as a calendar girl. He even wants multiple copies as keepsakes.

Julie Anne was recently unveiled as the 2025 Calendar Girl for beverage company Ginebra San Miguel in a launch held last October 30.

The "Limitless Star" spoke with several members of the media, including Philstar.com, after the launch and shared Rayver knew she was going to be a calendar girl.

"Sobrang na-excite siya para sa'kin, proud na proud, and palagi niya sinasabi sa'kin, 'Kaya mo 'yan because it's something new na makikita ng ibang tao na ibang side si Julie Anne'," San Jose said.

She added that Rayver was happy for her and while he wasn't present for the launch, she could still feel the immense support from Rayver.

Related: Julie Anne San Jose, Rayver Cruz showcase musical instruments skills in AC/DC's 'Highway To Hell' cover

Julie Anne only showed Rayver in the behind-the-scenes content from her photoshoots, but she assumed he might have spotted some teasers of the final layouts already online.

"Humingi [na ng copies], gusto raw niya ipaskil 'yung mga malalaking poster, papa-frame niya," Julie Anne laughed.

The singer-actress joins a historic roster of Ginebra San Miguel Calendar Girls that include Angelica Panganiban, Anne Curtis, Solenn Heussaff, Ellen Adarna, Pia Wurtzbach, Sanya Lopez, Chie Filomeno, Yassi Pressman, and most recently Heaven Peralejo.

Of all past Ginebra San Miguel Calendar Girls, Julie Anne said her favorite was Marian Rivera — the only one who did it twice — since Marian, said Julie Anne, is as influential now as she was during her calendar girl stints in 2009 and 2014.

RELATED: 'A lesson learned': Julie Anne San Jose sorry for viral altar show

