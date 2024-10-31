^

'Such good singers!': Olivia Rodrigo recalls Philippine concert, fans

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 31, 2024 | 3:05pm
'Such good singers!': Olivia Rodrigo recalls Philippine concert, fans
Fil-Am hitmaker Olivia Rodrigo on performing for her Filipino fans: 'Been dreaming of this show for a while. My first time in the Philippines and also my biggest venue ever! Thank you to everyone in Manila for welcoming me so generously and making me feel so loved.'
MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American singer Olivia Rodrigo looked back at her first-ever concert in the Philippines and praised the Filipino fans who attended it.

Olivia performed at the Philippine Arena last October 5 as part of her "Guts" tour where all the tickets were sold for only P1,500 and donated all the show's proceeds to women's healthcare charity Jhpiego.

The singer-songwriter recently appeared in "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" to promote her tour's concert film on Netflix and recounted the Philippine stop as one of the tour's highlights.

"I got to go to the Philippines, which was really cool. I'm Filipino and I'd never been," Olivia said. Jimmy said that he would also love to visit the Philippines. 

Olivia said going to the Philippines was so special and everyone was great, adding that Filipinos are "such good singers," as she noted the popularity of karaoke in the country.

"Everyone in the arena were singing in harmony — it was like insane — singing my lyrics back to me, perfectly on pitch and cue, it was awesome," Olivia added.

Jimmy also asked Olivia if she got to eat any Filipino food, which Olivia described as incredible, because the host shared he loved Lumpia.

The conversation then pivoted to the "Guts" tour stop in Australia, where Olivia went viral for falling into a hole in the stage.

Olivia went to the hospital after that show to make sure she did not have a concussion, and she shared the nurse assigned to her was a Filipino with the same name as her late grandfather. — Video from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon YouTube channel

