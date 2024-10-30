Olivia Rodrigo explains why Philippine concert tickets only P1,500

Olivia Rodrigo during her 'Guts' tour in the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan on October 5, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American pop star Olivia Rodrigo explained why she priced her Philippine concert tickets for only P1,500.

In a report by Teen Vogue, Olivia said she wanted to make the tickets accessible.

"So we did this thing called Silver Star tickets with the help of Amex, where we got to discount all of the tickets," she said.

"[They were] the equivalent of 25 American dollars for each ticket, because I really wanted to make sure that it was accessible and it was really exciting to me to think that maybe someone who usually couldn't afford to go to a concert could afford to go to this one," she added.

Olivia said that she was excited to perform in the Philippines because it has so much significance to her and her family.

"I was so excited to do the Philippines show. I have always wanted to go there. That's the one show I was looking forward to the most in all 95 dates that we put up, that was the one that I was looking forward to just because I've never been and it's a place that has so much significance to me and my family, and so I really wanted to make it special," she said.

Olivia's paternal grandparents emigrated from the Philippines. Her mother is of German and Irish ancestry.

The pop star donated all the proceeds of her Philippine concert to Jhpiego.

"Then we added the elements of donating all of my proceeds to this charity called Jhpiego that provides healthcare for women and girls in the Philippines and more rural areas where healthcare is hard to come by," she said.

"It was just a really wonderful, special experience and I knew I wanted to give back to that community who has just given so much to me, and who has embraced me with open arms throughout my whole career," she added.

