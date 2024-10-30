^

Music

Olivia Rodrigo explains why Philippine concert tickets only P1,500

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 30, 2024 | 3:58pm
Olivia Rodrigo explains why Philippine concert tickets only P1,500
Olivia Rodrigo during her 'Guts' tour in the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan on October 5, 2024.
Philstar.com / Jan Milo Severo

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American pop star Olivia Rodrigo explained why she priced her Philippine concert tickets for only P1,500. 

In a report by Teen Vogue, Olivia said she wanted to make the tickets accessible. 

"So we did this thing called Silver Star tickets with the help of Amex, where we got to discount all of the tickets," she said.

"[They were] the equivalent of 25 American dollars for each ticket, because I really wanted to make sure that it was accessible and it was really exciting to me to think that maybe someone who usually couldn't afford to go to a concert could afford to go to this one," she added. 

Olivia said that she was excited to perform in the Philippines because it has so much significance to her and her family. 

"I was so excited to do the Philippines show. I have always wanted to go there. That's the one show I was looking forward to the most in all 95 dates that we put up, that was the one that I was looking forward to just because I've never been and it's a place that has so much significance to me and my family, and so I really wanted to make it special," she said. 

Olivia's paternal grandparents emigrated from the Philippines. Her mother is of German and Irish ancestry. 

Related: Olivia Rodrigo donates all Manila concert proceeds to Jhpiego Philippines

The pop star donated all the proceeds of her Philippine concert to Jhpiego. 

"Then we added the elements of donating all of my proceeds to this charity called Jhpiego that provides healthcare for women and girls in the Philippines and more rural areas where healthcare is hard to come by," she said.  

"It was just a really wonderful, special experience and I knew I wanted to give back to that community who has just given so much to me, and who has embraced me with open arms throughout my whole career," she added.

RELATED'Miss So Filipina': Olivia Rodrigo proud Filipina in sold-out 'Guts' Philippine concert

vuukle comment

OLIVIA RODRIGO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Ryan Cayabyab reveals talent fee
6 days ago

Ryan Cayabyab reveals talent fee

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 6 days ago
At the recent press conference for the world premiere of Ballet Manila’s “Florante at Laura,” for which...
Music
fbtw
Argentina prosecutors deny releasing Liam Payne toxicology tests
6 days ago

Argentina prosecutors deny releasing Liam Payne toxicology tests

By Agence France-Presse | 6 days ago
Argentine prosecutors on Tuesday denied releasing toxicology test results for British pop star Liam Payne, after US media...
Music
fbtw
Kylie Minogue confirms Manila venue for 'Tension' tour next year
8 days ago

Kylie Minogue confirms Manila venue for 'Tension' tour next year

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 days ago
Australian pop star Kylie Minogue confirmed which venue she will perform in for the Manila stop of "Tension" tour next y...
Music
fbtw
WATCH: Ely Buendia performs lullaby versions of Eraserheads songs in pajamas
8 days ago

WATCH: Ely Buendia performs lullaby versions of Eraserheads songs in pajamas

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 days ago
Singer-songwriter Ely Buendia gave a surprise performance for attendees of a sleepover event in a furniture store, taking...
Music
fbtw
M2M announces Manila concert venue, ticket prices
9 days ago

M2M announces Manila concert venue, ticket prices

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 days ago
The Philippine stop of Norwegian pop duo M2M's "The Better Endings" tour next year will be on Labor Day in Araneta ...
Music
fbtw
Cher, Mary J. Blige, Ozzy Osbourne among Rock Hall of Fame inductees
10 days ago

Cher, Mary J. Blige, Ozzy Osbourne among Rock Hall of Fame inductees

By Agence France-Presse | 10 days ago
Cher, Mary J. Blige and Ozzy Osbourne were among this year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees, an elite group formally...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with