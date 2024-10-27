^

Nora Aunor brings 'Tawag ng Tanghalan' winning dress to Boss Toyo

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
October 27, 2024 | 5:22pm
Nora Aunor brings 'Tawag ng Tanghalan' winning dress to Boss Toyo
Award-winning actress Nora Aunor visits online content creator and host of 'Pinoy Pawnstars' Boss Toyo. Nora brings her winning dress, which she wore when she was declared the grand champion of 'Tawag ng Tanghalan' in May 1967 at only 14 years old.
MANILA, Philippines — Nora Aunor brought her "Tawag ng Tanghalan" winning dress to Boss Toyo. 

The National Artist for Film visited the host of popular online show "Pinoy Pawnstars," where personalities bring their memorabilia hoping to sell it to Boss Toyo. 

Nora, however, is not selling her vintage dress, which she wore when she won as grand champion of the singing competition in May 1967 at only 14 years old. 

“Nu'ng manalo ako sa ‘Tawag ng Tanghalan,’ ‘yan po ang suot ko. Pero hindi ko po ibebenta [ito],” said Nora to Boss Toyo in the latter's latest episode uploaded on his YouTube channel. 

Nora brought her white, long-sleeved lace dress embellished with black crescent moon and stars. 

“Kaya ko lang po dinala para makita ninyo dahil sa — ang pakay ko po talaga ay baka makatulong po kayo sa mga kababayan po natin na nasalanta ng Bagyong Kristine sa Bicol,” she said. 

Boss Toyo, or Jayson Luzadas, said he was going to mount a charity drive for the victims of Typhoon Kristine in Bicol. 

"Hindi ito bababa ng P5 million kasi one and only lang kayo, Ma'am. Nag-iisa tapos eto pa 'yung nagsisimula pa lang kayo dito," Boss Toyo said. 

He added that he would want to save up so he could buy the dress and put it in his museum, which he plans to open in January next year. Nora, however, said that the dress will also be going to a museum. 

Later in the vlog, Nora shared why she decided to visit the online content creator. 

Nora said that she is a viewer of his show because she has had fans who sold some of their albums by Nora to Boss Toyo. Another reason was because she knew the online content creator for being generous in helping people. 

"Isa po 'yun sa desisyon kaya nagpunta ako rito para humingi ng tulong sa kanya na matulungan ang mga kababayan po natin sa Bicol na nasalanta ng bagyong Kristine," she said. 

Nora grew up in Iriga, a city in Camarines Sur. 

She herself has begun sorting out her old clothes to be given to the typhoon victims. 

"Malaking pasasalamat kay Boss Toyo at natulungan po tayo. Nakapag-bigay po siya ng P250,000 para sa mga kababayan natin sa Bicol," Nora said. 

