John Arcilla asks Filipinos to focus on Carlos Yulo's historic Olympic wins

MANILA, Philippines — Actor John Arcilla asked Filipinos to focus on celebrating gymnast Carlos Yulo's wins at the 2024 Paris Olympics rather than talk about his rift with his mother Angelica.

In his Instagram account, John said Carlos' achievement is a proud moment for Filipinos.

“Sana I-CELEBRATE NA LANG MUNA NATIN ANG TAGUMPAY NG KAGILA-GILALAS NA SI CARLOS YULO kahit isang buwan man lang o higit pa, kasi dahil sa kanya NAKAKA-PROUD BILANG PILIPINO," John said.

The actor also asked the media to "self-regulate" in reporting the personal issue of Carlos and his mom Angelica.

“Sa tinapos kong kurso ng Mass Communication, may tinatawag tayo sa media na SELF-REGULATION. Sana ipaalala natin ‘yon sa ating mga colleagues and let’s practice the principle,” he said.

“Kahit hindi tayo propesyonal pwede naman tayong pumili kung saan angulo natin papaikutin ang usapin. Sa Ganitong LEVEL ba talaga natin gustong i-focus ang TAGUMPAY ni Carlos Yulo na tagumpay din natin bilang isang NASYON? Mas IMPORTANTE ba talaga na maka-scoop muna?” he added.

Yulo's double-gold Olympic win at the artististic gymnastics was marred by the rift that involves his mother and him. Yulo made a video that addressed the issues and allegations, while his mother Angelica attended a press conference yesterday asking for her son's forgiveness and a possible reconciliation.

