Kyline Alcantara delights fans with Bible verse following controversy with Kobe Paras

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 8, 2025 | 10:40am
Kyline Alcantara delights fans with Bible verse following controversy with Kobe Paras
Kyline Alcantara
Avon Philippines / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Kyline Alcantara delighted her fans when she posted a Bible verse on social media. 

In her Instagram account, Kyline posted a series of photos of her. 

"2nd slide," she captioned the post. 

In the second slide of the gallery, the quote card said: "May the Lord bless you and protect you. May the Lord smile on you, and be gracious to you. May the Lord show you his favor and give you his peace."

Beauty queen Sandra Lemonon commented on Kyline's post. 

"Protected redirected bb," she commented. 

"Amen amen," Kyline replied. 

Kyline recently enjoyed her vacation in El Nido, Palawan. 

In her Instagram account, Kyline posted photos of her enjoying the beauty of nature. 

"Fragments of joy," Kyline captioned the post with a sun emoji. 

