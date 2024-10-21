^

Entertainment

'Jesus' Jonathan Roumie of 'The Chosen' to visit Manila

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 21, 2024 | 1:40pm
'Jesus' Jonathan Roumie of 'The Chosen' to visit Manila
Jonathan Roumie of 'The Chosen'
Released

MANILA, Philippines — “The Chosen” star Jonathan Roumie is set to visit Manila for a fan screening event on November 22. 

Roumie, who has become a global sensation through his role Jesus Christ in the series, expressed his excitement about coming to Manila. 

"Mabuhay Philippines, I’m Jonathan Roumie, I portray Jesus in 'The Chosen.' I have some very exciting news for you. We are going to have a live fan event in the Philippines this November 22nd. Yes, I will be there personally. I wanna thank you so much for your love and support for our show and I’m so excited to meet our Filipino fans. You know we have a lot planned for the Philippines so be sure to follow us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok @thechosentvph for updates," he said in a statement.

The event will showcase the much-anticipated Christmas special, “The Chosen: Holy Night.” This retelling of the birth of Jesus, as seen through the eyes of Mary and Joseph, beautifully weaves the stories of The Messengers and The Shepherd into an all-new remastered feature in time for the holiday season.

Meant to be seen in theaters, the special screening of “Christmas with The Chosen: Holy Night” promises an unforgettable, highly inspiring experience, blending powerful storytelling with stirring music. 

It will also feature a live video message from “The Chosen” creator and director Dallas Jenkins, encouraging reflection on the deeper meaning of Christmas, along with captivating performances from renowned artists, including the legendary Andrea Bocelli and his son Matteo. Other musical performances in the featured screening will include The Feast Choir, adding a uniquely Filipino touch to the celebration.

Fans can expect not only to watch the Christmas special but also to experience the spirit of the season through community, music, inspiration — and, of course, to take some “selfies with Jesus” at the mall.  A special live performance from Virlanie Voices, from Virlanie Foundation will also be part of the live fan event program. Virlanie Foundation, a non-profit and non-sectarian children’s foundation helps disadvantaged children reach their full potential by providing opportunities for their healing and development through a multi-disciplinary approach. 

As part of the pre-screening program, fans will have the opportunity to have an up-close moment as Roumie is set to walk the teal carpet. Roumie’s Jesus in “The Chosen” is a comforting balance of the human and the divine. Here, Jesus is a compassionate miracle worker who’s also a guy next door — laughing, eating, joking, and even getting frustrated like any human would. Roumie’s warm and charismatic on-screen presence brings to life a relatable, approachable Jesus who can sit with you, share a meal, and talk about your day.  In short, Roumie’s Jesus is a Jesus after the Filipinos’ own heart. 

“Christmas with The Chosen Holy Night” is sure to be one of the year’s most memorable events in Manila, combining faith, music, and coming face to face with one of today’s most celebrated actors.

“The Chosen” is a groundbreaking drama series based on the life of Jesus, seen through the eyes of those who knew him. Set against the backdrop of Roman oppression in first-century Israel, the seven-season series shares an authentic and intimate look at Jesus’ revolutionary life and teachings.

With over 253 million viewers, written, directed and produced by Dallas Jenkins, “The Chosen” is one of the most-watched series in the world. The series is consistently a top performer across streaming platforms, including Prime Video, Peacock, Netflix and Hulu, plus a top-rated network series on The CW. What started as a crowd-funded project has now garnered over 800 million episode views and more than 16 million social media followers.

RELATEDCrowd-funded 'The Chosen' series features 'humanizing' portrayal of Jesus, disciples

vuukle comment

BIBLE

JESUS CHRIST
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
A place where you&rsquo;re bound to bump into friends

A place where you’re bound to bump into friends

By Pat-P Daza | 15 hours ago
Friday, Oct. 4, was a classic case of serendipity.
Entertainment
fbtw
Miss World Philippines 2024 Krishnah Gravidez pursues music career

Miss World Philippines 2024 Krishnah Gravidez pursues music career

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 15 hours ago
Miss World Philippines 2024 Krishnah Gravidez assured her fans that she has ample time to prepare for her upcoming international...
Entertainment
fbtw
Liam Payne shares One Direction song that &lsquo;makes you really happy and alive&rsquo; in old STAR interview

Liam Payne shares One Direction song that ‘makes you really happy and alive’ in old STAR interview

By Nathalie Tomada | 15 hours ago
Back in March 2012, The STAR had the opportunity to interview the late One Direction member Liam Payne on behalf of the British...
Entertainment
fbtw
The anatomy of the Pinoy zombie, according to director Carlo Ledesma

The anatomy of the Pinoy zombie, according to director Carlo Ledesma

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
“Why are the zombies still talking?” and other burning questions about Netflix Philippines’ “Outside”...
Entertainment
fbtw
ABS-CBN executive Charo Santos-Concio now an Air Force reservist

ABS-CBN executive Charo Santos-Concio now an Air Force reservist

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Actress and former ABS-CBN president Charo Santos-Concio has found a "deeper sense of purpose" after enlisting and graduating...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Gabbi Garcia, Khalil Ramos share Taiwan travel tips
Exclusive

Gabbi Garcia, Khalil Ramos share Taiwan travel tips

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Celebrity couple Gabbi Garcia and Khalil shared several must-haves when traveling to Taiwan, as well as the places they're...
Entertainment
fbtw
Crowd-funded 'The Chosen' series features 'humanizing' portrayal of Jesus, disciples

Crowd-funded 'The Chosen' series features 'humanizing' portrayal of Jesus, disciples

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 1 day ago
"The Chosen" premiered during the pandemic in 2020, and with its innovative crowd-funded model, it is on its fourth season....
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Outside&rsquo;: A family drama that shines a light on generational trauma

‘Outside’: A family drama that shines a light on generational trauma

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Is Netflix Philippines’ first-ever zombie film, “Outside,” worth the hype?
Entertainment
fbtw
Why Sheryn Regis considers performing with Wendy Moten a dream come true

Why Sheryn Regis considers performing with Wendy Moten a dream come true

By Boy Abunda | 1 day ago
Sheryn Regis couldn’t be happier after American R&B singer Wendy Moten acknowledged her hit revival of the song Come...
Entertainment
fbtw
Lola Amour's Angelo Mesina now a licensed doctor

Lola Amour's Angelo Mesina now a licensed doctor

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Mesina, who plays the trumpet and guitar for the Filipino rock band, was among the board passers of the October 2024 Physician...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with