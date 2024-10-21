'Jesus' Jonathan Roumie of 'The Chosen' to visit Manila

MANILA, Philippines — “The Chosen” star Jonathan Roumie is set to visit Manila for a fan screening event on November 22.

Roumie, who has become a global sensation through his role Jesus Christ in the series, expressed his excitement about coming to Manila.

"Mabuhay Philippines, I’m Jonathan Roumie, I portray Jesus in 'The Chosen.' I have some very exciting news for you. We are going to have a live fan event in the Philippines this November 22nd. Yes, I will be there personally. I wanna thank you so much for your love and support for our show and I’m so excited to meet our Filipino fans. You know we have a lot planned for the Philippines so be sure to follow us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok @thechosentvph for updates," he said in a statement.

The event will showcase the much-anticipated Christmas special, “The Chosen: Holy Night.” This retelling of the birth of Jesus, as seen through the eyes of Mary and Joseph, beautifully weaves the stories of The Messengers and The Shepherd into an all-new remastered feature in time for the holiday season.

Meant to be seen in theaters, the special screening of “Christmas with The Chosen: Holy Night” promises an unforgettable, highly inspiring experience, blending powerful storytelling with stirring music.

It will also feature a live video message from “The Chosen” creator and director Dallas Jenkins, encouraging reflection on the deeper meaning of Christmas, along with captivating performances from renowned artists, including the legendary Andrea Bocelli and his son Matteo. Other musical performances in the featured screening will include The Feast Choir, adding a uniquely Filipino touch to the celebration.

Fans can expect not only to watch the Christmas special but also to experience the spirit of the season through community, music, inspiration — and, of course, to take some “selfies with Jesus” at the mall. A special live performance from Virlanie Voices, from Virlanie Foundation will also be part of the live fan event program. Virlanie Foundation, a non-profit and non-sectarian children’s foundation helps disadvantaged children reach their full potential by providing opportunities for their healing and development through a multi-disciplinary approach.

As part of the pre-screening program, fans will have the opportunity to have an up-close moment as Roumie is set to walk the teal carpet. Roumie’s Jesus in “The Chosen” is a comforting balance of the human and the divine. Here, Jesus is a compassionate miracle worker who’s also a guy next door — laughing, eating, joking, and even getting frustrated like any human would. Roumie’s warm and charismatic on-screen presence brings to life a relatable, approachable Jesus who can sit with you, share a meal, and talk about your day. In short, Roumie’s Jesus is a Jesus after the Filipinos’ own heart.

“Christmas with The Chosen Holy Night” is sure to be one of the year’s most memorable events in Manila, combining faith, music, and coming face to face with one of today’s most celebrated actors.

“The Chosen” is a groundbreaking drama series based on the life of Jesus, seen through the eyes of those who knew him. Set against the backdrop of Roman oppression in first-century Israel, the seven-season series shares an authentic and intimate look at Jesus’ revolutionary life and teachings.

With over 253 million viewers, written, directed and produced by Dallas Jenkins, “The Chosen” is one of the most-watched series in the world. The series is consistently a top performer across streaming platforms, including Prime Video, Peacock, Netflix and Hulu, plus a top-rated network series on The CW. What started as a crowd-funded project has now garnered over 800 million episode views and more than 16 million social media followers.

