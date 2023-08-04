Elijah Canlas' younger brother JM Canlas dies at 17

MANILA, Philippines — Actors Elijah and Jerom Canlas' youngest brother, JM, died on Thursday, August 3. He was 17.

In Jerom's Facebook account, the family announced the passing of the young actor who appeared in the indie movies "Kiko Boksingero" and "ANi" and the TV series "Unconditional."

"It is with the heaviest heart and deep sorrow that our family announces the death of our bunso, Jamile Matthew Madiclum Canlas, earlier this morning. He was 17," Jerom wrote.

"Jm, as he was known to many, was a talented actor, athlete, musician, singer, debater, and gamer. He was always a proud Filipino with a bias and compassion for the poor and oppressed. But most of all, JM will forever be remembered as an incredible young man, son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, student, and friend.

"Family and friends who are dear to JM, the wake will begin tomorrow, August 4, 8 p.m. until Sunday, August 6, at St. Peter Chapel Quezon Avenue, Room 116. Let us celebrate his short but wonderful life, as he would want us to."

The family did not disclose details about JM's passing.

"In his adolescence, JM struggled with his mental health. If you are experiencing current distress and are in need of URGENT ATTENTION, please proceed to the emergency room of the hospital nearest you," Jerom said.

The family also shared numbers and websites for those who are in need of psychological counseling services.

RELATED: Elijah Canlas joins ‘new family,’ shares pride in GF Miles Ocampo