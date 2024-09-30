^

A deluxe movie experience awaits you at the newest cinema in the metro

Philstar.com
September 30, 2024 | 1:00pm
The Screening Room at Ortigas Cinemas
Book your tickets at Ortigas Cinemas, GH Mall now!

MANILA, Philippines — As Ortigas Malls continuously commits to provide top-notch services to mallgoers, GH Mall in San Juan has made movie-watching more enjoyable with the newly opened Ortigas Cinemas.

“The new Ortigas Cinemas offer high-quality viewing for all movie lovers. We want to bring a movie experience that is truly ‘larger than life,’” says Renee Bacani, VP and head of Ortigas Malls.

Located on the fifth floor of GH Mall, moviegoers can delight in seeing their most anticipated films on the big screen. They can choose from three different cinemas to watch their favorite films with their friends and family.

High-end movie watching at CineLuxe

Film-watching meets luxury at CineLuxe, a living room cinema concept at GH Mall. With its premium couch seats and state-of-the-art technology, the cinema simulates the feeling of watching a movie in a lavish lounge. The seats provide a homey vibe, while still leaving moviegoers with wide legroom.

Besides comfy seats, CineLuxe uses laser projection for an excellent viewing experience that captures the vibrant details of any movie. It also features a surround sound system enhanced by Dolby Atmos.

A cozy watch at The Screening Room

For visitors looking for a comfortable and immersive viewing experience, The Screening Room is the cinema for them. Its fully reclining seats ensure that they can relax while enjoying the film, which is enhanced by Dolby Atmos surround sound.

Quality time at Cine-1

Whether it’s a family movie day or bonding with friends, Cine-1 is the perfect place to hang out. The wide number of cushioned seats guarantees that visitors and their loved ones can sit next to each other while taking in every detail of the movie at a comfortable distance.

All these cinemas are available for special block screenings. Moviegoers can enjoy a variety of snacks from Reel Bites and nearby shops with great food at GH Mall!

GH Mall is your one-stop destination to experience Larger-than-Life moments through all things lifestyle, entertainment, and dining.

 

Be sure to step up your entertainment at Ortigas Cinemas located at 5F GH Mall. Book your tickets now at ortigascinemas.com or call (0917) 849-7542.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Ortigas Malls is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

 

Recommended
