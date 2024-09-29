Rebel Wilson marries partner in Italy — reports

MANILA, Philippines — US media reports said that actress Rebel Wilson has tied the knot with partner Ramona Agruma in Sardinia, Italy.

American media outlets broke the news earlier today (Saturday in the United States) about the "Pitch Perfect" star getting married to Agruma.

People.com cited its source that told them the wedding took place in Sardinia. It added that tying the knot in Italy was apt because it is where Rebel and Ramona took their first vacation as a public couple.

US magazine's source told the outlet that the wedding was planned to be "really small" with only family and close friends in attendance.

Rebel and Ramona confirmed their relationship in June 2022.

The actress got engaged to the founder of a sustainable apparel brand in Valentine's Day in 2023.

RELATED: Rebel Wilson comes out, introduces girlfriend