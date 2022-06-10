^

Entertainment

Rebel Wilson comes out, introduces girlfriend

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 10, 2022 | 10:22am
Rebel Wilson comes out, introduces girlfriend
Rebel Wilson and girlfriend Ramona Agruma
Rebel Wilson via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Hollywood actress Rebel Wilson came out as gay and introduced her girlfriend on social media. 

In her Instagram account, the “Pitch Perfect” star posted a photo of her together with girlfriend Ramona Agruma.

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess,” Rebel captioned the post, adding #loveislove

Reports said that Ramona is the owner of the sustainable fashion brand Lemon Ve Limon.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson)

Rebel previously dated businessman Jacob Busch until they broke up in February 2021.

Last May, the "Pitch Perfect" actress revealed that she is "happily" dating a new suitor during an appearance on the "U Up?" podcast.

"I am now happily in a relationship," she shared, crediting a mutual friend for setting her up with the love interest.

"This was a friend's setup. I was on and off on the Raya (celebrity dating) app, but this was a friend setup. He had known both of us for at least five years and he thought we would hit it off - and then we did!"

Rebel went on to note that "meeting someone from a trusted source" was great because she "can trust that they are who they say they are, which is something that you don't really know on the apps."

RELATED: Rebel Wilson hints at new relationship following massive weight loss

REBEL WILSON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Tom Rodriguez receives gag order from Carla Abellana

Tom Rodriguez receives gag order from Carla Abellana

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Kapuso actor Tom Rodriguez revealed that he received a gag order from wife Carla Abellana.
Entertainment
fbtw
Pia Wurtzbach says wedding with Jeremy Jauncey will be 'private, intimate'

Pia Wurtzbach says wedding with Jeremy Jauncey will be 'private, intimate'

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach revealed that she and fiance Jeremy Jauncey are yet to start planning their wedding.
Entertainment
fbtw
Derek Ramsay attends son's graduation with wife Ellen Adarna

Derek Ramsay attends son's graduation with wife Ellen Adarna

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
In his Instagram account, Derek shared photos of the graduation ceremony of his son held at Southville International School...
Entertainment
fbtw
Joseph Marco gives tips for a successful long distance relationship

Joseph Marco gives tips for a successful long distance relationship

By Jan Milo Severo | 17 hours ago
Kapamilya actor Joseph Marco gave an advice to couple who are in a long-distance relationship (LDR).
Entertainment
fbtw
Brad Pitt suing ex Angelina Jolie for sale of their wedding venue

Brad Pitt suing ex Angelina Jolie for sale of their wedding venue

By Marane A. Plaza | 2 days ago
It seems the court war between ex-couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt is not seeing its end yet as the two continue to fight...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Troy Montero, Aubrey Miles finally married after 18 years

Troy Montero, Aubrey Miles finally married after 18 years

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Celebrity couple Aubrey Miles and Troy Montero finally tied the knot yesterday after 18 years of being in a relationship...
Entertainment
fbtw
Britney Spears' ex crashes her secret wedding &mdash; reports

Britney Spears' ex crashes her secret wedding — reports

2 hours ago
Pop princess Britney Spears' wedding was interrupted Thursday when her ex-husband gatecrashed the party, US media report...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Saddest girl in Sweden&rsquo; Tove Lo enjoys full control of her music

‘Saddest girl in Sweden’ Tove Lo enjoys full control of her music

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 11 hours ago
Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter from Sweden Tove Lo (pronounced Too-veh Lu) has dropped a brand-new track, No One...
Entertainment
fbtw
No Goodbyes for Sandwich: Rock band marks 25 years with new EP

No Goodbyes for Sandwich: Rock band marks 25 years with new EP

By Jerry Donato | 11 hours ago
Heralding its latest EP titled, No Goodbyes, was what Sandwich did when the collective recently met virtually select members...
Entertainment
fbtw
Dwayne Johnson is all rage in 'Black Adam' trailer

Dwayne Johnson is all rage in 'Black Adam' trailer

By Kristofer Purnell | 17 hours ago
The DC Universe is about to get even darker after Warner Bros. released the first official trailer for "Black Adam" starring...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with