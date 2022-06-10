Rebel Wilson comes out, introduces girlfriend

MANILA, Philippines — Hollywood actress Rebel Wilson came out as gay and introduced her girlfriend on social media.

In her Instagram account, the “Pitch Perfect” star posted a photo of her together with girlfriend Ramona Agruma.

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess,” Rebel captioned the post, adding #loveislove

Reports said that Ramona is the owner of the sustainable fashion brand Lemon Ve Limon.

Rebel previously dated businessman Jacob Busch until they broke up in February 2021.

Last May, the "Pitch Perfect" actress revealed that she is "happily" dating a new suitor during an appearance on the "U Up?" podcast.

"I am now happily in a relationship," she shared, crediting a mutual friend for setting her up with the love interest.

"This was a friend's setup. I was on and off on the Raya (celebrity dating) app, but this was a friend setup. He had known both of us for at least five years and he thought we would hit it off - and then we did!"

Rebel went on to note that "meeting someone from a trusted source" was great because she "can trust that they are who they say they are, which is something that you don't really know on the apps."

RELATED: Rebel Wilson hints at new relationship following massive weight loss