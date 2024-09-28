^

Entertainment

'America's Got Talent' star Shadow Ace proud to represent Filipinos through shadow art

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 28, 2024 | 2:11pm
'America's Got Talent' star Shadow Ace proud to represent Filipinos through shadow art
Shadow art performer Philip Galit, more popularly known as Shadow Ace
Shadow Ace, NBC

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino entertainer Philip Galit continues to raise the Philippine flag, performing shadow art as Shadow Ace following a phenomenal run in "America's Got Talent" (AGT).

Philip entered public recognition by reaching the semi-finals on "Pilipinas Got Talent" Season 5 and the finals of "Asia's Got Talent" Season 3.

He then made his way to the United States to reach the semi-finals of "America's Got Talent" Season 18 and was on Howie Mandel's team for "America's Got Talent: Fantasy League" earlier this year.

The journey did stop there as Philip was recently invited to perform with other "America's Got Talent" stars in Las Vegas. He is the only one from the show's 18th season.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Philip recounted his "Got Talent" journey and being able to represent the Philippines on a grand stage.

WATCH: Filipino Shadow Ace wows 'America's Got Talent' crowd

Philip found it really overwhelming but is still grateful and honored to experience his first-ever Las Vegas show, calling it a dream come true

"My experience was awesome and that really helped me a lot, especially when it comes to overcoming my fears and building my confidence that I am still working on until now," he shared.

He admitted shadow art was initially a pastime when he was younger, eventually becoming more serious when he started joining different contests, "That made me realize that this talent will take me places and I was right! I made it to AGT and VEGAS!"

He also acknowledged the difficulty of shadow art because of the need to showcase new tricks and moves in every performance, but he reiterated his gratefulness for possessing a creative mind to be able to conceptualize unique performances.

Asked what his favorite comment from any "America's Got Talent" judge, Philip told Philstar.com it was when Simon Cowell called his talent "silly and creative" and that he would make it to the final round.

Related: Whisky brand partners with OPM indie artists for music shows

Since performing in Las Vegas, Philip has been performing in corporate and social events as well as doing interviews with networks to discuss representing the Philippines abroad.

His exposure led him to people in the music industry who tapped him for short clips for songs by the Black Eyed Peas, the Chainsmokers, Meghan Trainor, Kris Allen, and more.

"I would definitely strive for greater performances and together with my new talent management, our kababayans, need to watch out because I am preparing for something new and unique that will surprise them very soon! Shadow Ace 2.0 here I come!" Philip teased.

Philip ended by sharing the best part about Shadow Ace being a Filipino performer.

"Everywhere I go, in every country I perform in, I always represent head up high, my being a Filipino," Philip said. "I feel motivated whenever I participate in international talent shows because I always feel the love and support of every kababayans I meet. They always say that they are proud to be a Filipino because of me and that is the best feeling ever." — Video from America's Got Talent YouTube channel

RELATED: 'Mas sikat pa rin kay R': Lolit Solis reacts to Paolo Contis as allegedly 'laos'

vuukle comment

AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

LAS VEGAS

SHADOW ACE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Katrina Velarde opens up about losing husband back in 2021

Katrina Velarde opens up about losing husband back in 2021

By MJ Marfori | 15 hours ago
When it comes to singing and music in the Philippine entertainment scene, vocal supreme Katrina Velarde is one of the Filipino...
Entertainment
fbtw
Spotted in Singapore, Liza Soberano, Jeffrey Oh fuel new romance rumors

Spotted in Singapore, Liza Soberano, Jeffrey Oh fuel new romance rumors

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Romance rumors between Liza Soberano and James Reid's ex-business partner Jeffrey Oh sparked anew after they were seen together...
Entertainment
fbtw
Hindley Street Country Club to perform hits from &lsquo;70s, &lsquo;80s in first Manila show

Hindley Street Country Club to perform hits from ‘70s, ‘80s in first Manila show

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 15 hours ago
When one of the members of Australia’s popular cover band Hindley Street Country Club (HSCC) sang a few verses of songs...
Entertainment
fbtw
How Allen Dizon recovers from very dark roles

How Allen Dizon recovers from very dark roles

By Nathalie Tomada | 15 hours ago
Allen Dizon is no stranger to playing very dark roles.
Entertainment
fbtw
Meet Bini Go: Michael V, 'Bubble Gang' to parody BINI's 'Salamin' hit

Meet Bini Go: Michael V, 'Bubble Gang' to parody BINI's 'Salamin' hit

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 21 hours ago
Michael V and the boys of "Bubble Gang" tickled their fans' imagination with the teaser for their parody of BINI's hit song...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Mas sikat pa rin kay R': Lolit Solis reacts to Paolo Contis as allegedly 'laos'

'Mas sikat pa rin kay R': Lolit Solis reacts to Paolo Contis as allegedly 'laos'

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Veteran showbiz columnist Lolit Solis reacted over allegations that her talent Paolo Contis is now "laos."
Entertainment
fbtw
Ji Chang Wook, Bibi reunite in 'Gangnam B-Side'

Ji Chang Wook, Bibi reunite in 'Gangnam B-Side'

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 hours ago
"The Worst of Evil" co-stars Ji Chang-wook and Kim Hyeong-seo, more popularly known as Bibi, will reunite for the upcoming...
Entertainment
fbtw
Joaquin Phoenix, Todd Phillips praise Lady Gaga in 'Joker 2'

Joaquin Phoenix, Todd Phillips praise Lady Gaga in 'Joker 2'

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 hours ago
"Joker: Folie à Deux" director Todd Phillips and leading man Joaquin Phoenix had nothing but words of esteem for Lady...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kim Chiu thanks fans, mentors at Seoul International Drama Awards 2024

Kim Chiu thanks fans, mentors at Seoul International Drama Awards 2024

By Patricia Dela Roca | 15 hours ago
Kim Chiu has been named the Outstanding Asian Star at the Seoul International Drama Awards 2024, an awards event held annually...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with