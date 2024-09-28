'America's Got Talent' star Shadow Ace proud to represent Filipinos through shadow art

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino entertainer Philip Galit continues to raise the Philippine flag, performing shadow art as Shadow Ace following a phenomenal run in "America's Got Talent" (AGT).

Philip entered public recognition by reaching the semi-finals on "Pilipinas Got Talent" Season 5 and the finals of "Asia's Got Talent" Season 3.

He then made his way to the United States to reach the semi-finals of "America's Got Talent" Season 18 and was on Howie Mandel's team for "America's Got Talent: Fantasy League" earlier this year.

The journey did stop there as Philip was recently invited to perform with other "America's Got Talent" stars in Las Vegas. He is the only one from the show's 18th season.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Philip recounted his "Got Talent" journey and being able to represent the Philippines on a grand stage.

Philip found it really overwhelming but is still grateful and honored to experience his first-ever Las Vegas show, calling it a dream come true

"My experience was awesome and that really helped me a lot, especially when it comes to overcoming my fears and building my confidence that I am still working on until now," he shared.

He admitted shadow art was initially a pastime when he was younger, eventually becoming more serious when he started joining different contests, "That made me realize that this talent will take me places and I was right! I made it to AGT and VEGAS!"

He also acknowledged the difficulty of shadow art because of the need to showcase new tricks and moves in every performance, but he reiterated his gratefulness for possessing a creative mind to be able to conceptualize unique performances.

Asked what his favorite comment from any "America's Got Talent" judge, Philip told Philstar.com it was when Simon Cowell called his talent "silly and creative" and that he would make it to the final round.

Since performing in Las Vegas, Philip has been performing in corporate and social events as well as doing interviews with networks to discuss representing the Philippines abroad.

His exposure led him to people in the music industry who tapped him for short clips for songs by the Black Eyed Peas, the Chainsmokers, Meghan Trainor, Kris Allen, and more.

"I would definitely strive for greater performances and together with my new talent management, our kababayans, need to watch out because I am preparing for something new and unique that will surprise them very soon! Shadow Ace 2.0 here I come!" Philip teased.

Philip ended by sharing the best part about Shadow Ace being a Filipino performer.

"Everywhere I go, in every country I perform in, I always represent head up high, my being a Filipino," Philip said. "I feel motivated whenever I participate in international talent shows because I always feel the love and support of every kababayans I meet. They always say that they are proud to be a Filipino because of me and that is the best feeling ever." — Video from America's Got Talent YouTube channel

