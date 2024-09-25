Carly Rae Jepsen engaged to music producer Cole M.G.N.

MANILA, Philippines — It's no longer a party for one.

Canadian singer-songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen is now engaged to music producer Cole M.G.N., whose real name is Cole Marsden Greif-Neill.

The artist confirmed the news on her Instagram account with photos beside Cole and showing off the engagement ring — gold with a dark gemstone.

"Very engaged over here," Carly wrote in the post's caption alongside a ring and heart emoji.

Carly and Cole met while collaborating on the singer's 2023 album "The Loneliest Time," which includes the songs "Surrender My Heart," "Western Wind," "Beach House," "Talking to Yourself," and the namesake track.

She shared that a song on the album "So Right" was her "meet-cute" with Cole, who was previously married to singer Nite Jewel for 12 years before splitting up in 2018.

The singer last visited the Philippines in 2023 when she headlined the Wanderland Music & Arts Festival that year, and prior to that, promoted her 2019 album "Dedicated" in New Frontier Theater.

