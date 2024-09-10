^

Entertainment

Olivia Rodrigo announces Philippine concert date, tickets for P1,500

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 10, 2024 | 12:43pm
Olivia Rodrigo announces Philippine concert date, tickets for P1,500
International pop star Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — It's finally official — Filipino-American pop star Olivia Rodrigo is performing on Philippine shores!

Concert promoter Live Nation Philippines confirmed Olivia's "Manila Silver Star Show" of her ongoing "Guts" world tour will be on October 5 at the Philippine Arena.

All tickets for the concert will be sold as Silver Star Tickets priced at P1,500 (including taxes), with all net ticket proceeds going to Olivia's Fund 4 Good initiative.

The Fund 4 Good is geared to "building an equitable and just future for all women and girls through direct support of community-based non-profits that champion girls' education, support reproductive rights, and prevent gender-based violence."

Online ticket sales will begin on September 14 at 10 a.m. via the Live Nation Philippines' website, to be redeemed from at any SM Tickets Outlet from Septemnber 28 to the day before the concert.

Live Nation Philippines is reminding the public that individuals whose name are on the ticket claim vouchers must be the one to redeem the tickets, hence valid identification must be brought.

Tickets can also be bought over the counter beginning September 29 at 12 noon.

Silvar Star Tickets

The concert promoter shared that ticket sections will be issued to fans at random.

This applies to all seats at the Philippine Arena including limited view seats, lower and upper level seating, and the floor area.

A person can purchase a maximum of four tickets at a time. These seats will be located next to each other and the seat locations will be revealed upon in-person ticket redemption.

Seated sections are open to individuals over the age of five while standing sections are open to individuals over 10 years old.

Minors or those below 17 years old in either section must be accompanied by a ticket-bearing guardian in the same section (maximum ratios are 4 minors : 1 adult for seated, 2 minors : 1 adult for standing).

Young attendees may still attend without a guardian provided they secure a waiver prior to entry, but if guardians will attend then they are responsible for the minor/s' safety at all times.

Pregnant women and people with medical conditions are not allowed in the standing sections for safety purposes but are allowed in the seated sections, though Live Nation Philippines advises them to register at designated table upon entry.

Live Nation Philippines also reserves the right to relocate people with disabilities to an appropriate section for safety reasons, and reiterate that valid identification must be brought and shown to the venue.

RELATED: Olivia Rodrigo, Louis Partridge make public debut at Venice Film Festival

vuukle comment

EVENTS AND HAPPENINGS

OLIVIA RODRIGO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Kyline Alcantara admits getting nervous playing kontrabida again in 'Shining Inheritance'

Kyline Alcantara admits getting nervous playing kontrabida again in 'Shining Inheritance'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
After a string of protagonist roles, Kyline Alcantara makes a return to the main antagonist or kontrabida role in GMA-7's...
Entertainment
fbtw
A reversal of roles for Kate and Kyline in &lsquo;Shining Inheritance&rsquo;

A reversal of roles for Kate and Kyline in ‘Shining Inheritance’

By Jerry Donato | 1 day ago
Young Kapuso actresses Kate Valdez and Kyline Alcantara have proven their acting mettle by taking on diverse roles —...
Entertainment
fbtw
Is &lsquo;Abot-Kamay na Pangarap&rsquo; ending? Richard Yap reacts

Is ‘Abot-Kamay na Pangarap’ ending? Richard Yap reacts

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 18 hours ago
For naysayers of the GMA TV series, one of its stars, Richard Yap, has an announcement.
Entertainment
fbtw
Kim Ji-soo addresses past issues

Kim Ji-soo addresses past issues

1 day ago
Ever since his breakout role in “Black Rider,” South Korean actor Kim Ji-soo has been building a career in the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Bea Alonzo talks about 'Widows' War' wardrobe styled by Pam Qui&ntilde;ones

Bea Alonzo talks about 'Widows' War' wardrobe styled by Pam Quiñones

By C. Mendez Legaspi | 1 day ago
Bea Alonzo suddenly finds herself a young widow with untold wealth. As such, her character is always seen expensive clothes,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ex-sexy star Rita Magdalena helps take down Fil-Am scammer in USA

Ex-sexy star Rita Magdalena helps take down Fil-Am scammer in USA

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Former sexy star Rita Magdalena was one of the reasons why big-time Filipino-American scammer Maria Dickerson, also known...
Entertainment
fbtw
Laufey bewitches Pinoy fans with &lsquo;fairytale-like&rsquo; concert

Laufey bewitches Pinoy fans with ‘fairytale-like’ concert

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 14 hours ago
It was a fairytale-like moment for the fans of Laufey — only with heart-wrenching tunes.
Entertainment
fbtw
Plume shows he&rsquo;s more than a melancholy balladeer

Plume shows he’s more than a melancholy balladeer

By Baby A. Gil | 14 hours ago
Because Pilita Corrales comes from Cebu and later on also the likes of Vina Morales and even Juan Karlos Labajo, it was generally...
Entertainment
fbtw
3rd Avenue remains in the music&nbsp;scene for 20 years

3rd Avenue remains in the music scene for 20 years

By Leah C. Salterio | 14 hours ago
In the two decades that the group, 3rd Avenue, has been around, they were never out of the music scene. Even if they never...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with