Olivia Rodrigo announces Philippine concert date, tickets for P1,500

MANILA, Philippines — It's finally official — Filipino-American pop star Olivia Rodrigo is performing on Philippine shores!

Concert promoter Live Nation Philippines confirmed Olivia's "Manila Silver Star Show" of her ongoing "Guts" world tour will be on October 5 at the Philippine Arena.

All tickets for the concert will be sold as Silver Star Tickets priced at P1,500 (including taxes), with all net ticket proceeds going to Olivia's Fund 4 Good initiative.

The Fund 4 Good is geared to "building an equitable and just future for all women and girls through direct support of community-based non-profits that champion girls' education, support reproductive rights, and prevent gender-based violence."

Online ticket sales will begin on September 14 at 10 a.m. via the Live Nation Philippines' website, to be redeemed from at any SM Tickets Outlet from Septemnber 28 to the day before the concert.

Live Nation Philippines is reminding the public that individuals whose name are on the ticket claim vouchers must be the one to redeem the tickets, hence valid identification must be brought.

Tickets can also be bought over the counter beginning September 29 at 12 noon.

Silvar Star Tickets

The concert promoter shared that ticket sections will be issued to fans at random.

This applies to all seats at the Philippine Arena including limited view seats, lower and upper level seating, and the floor area.

A person can purchase a maximum of four tickets at a time. These seats will be located next to each other and the seat locations will be revealed upon in-person ticket redemption.

Seated sections are open to individuals over the age of five while standing sections are open to individuals over 10 years old.

Minors or those below 17 years old in either section must be accompanied by a ticket-bearing guardian in the same section (maximum ratios are 4 minors : 1 adult for seated, 2 minors : 1 adult for standing).

Young attendees may still attend without a guardian provided they secure a waiver prior to entry, but if guardians will attend then they are responsible for the minor/s' safety at all times.

Pregnant women and people with medical conditions are not allowed in the standing sections for safety purposes but are allowed in the seated sections, though Live Nation Philippines advises them to register at designated table upon entry.

Live Nation Philippines also reserves the right to relocate people with disabilities to an appropriate section for safety reasons, and reiterate that valid identification must be brought and shown to the venue.

