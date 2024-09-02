^

Henry Omaga Diaz bids farewell to ABS-CBN; Alvin Elchico replaces anchor in 'TV Patrol'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 2, 2024 | 1:00pm
Henry Omaga-Diaz
MANILA, Philippines — After almost four decades of working in ABS-CBN, Henry Omaga Diaz bid farewell to the nation's longest running news show "TV Patrol."

The news team paid tribute to Henry by showing clips of his coverages. 

"Kaya sa mahigit na apat na dekada niyang pagbabalita at pagiging Kapamilya, isang pasasalamat at pagpupugay sa nag-iisang Henry Omaga-Diaz."

"Mami-miss ko kayong lahat. Si Kabayan ho, sa make-up room, wala kaming ginawa kung 'di mag-marites at hindi lang 'yan ah, nae-extend pa kahit weekend. Nagka-kape kami ni Kabayan, nagdi-dinner, nagma-marites," Henry said.

"Si Karen (Davila) mahilig ng advice, e. Karen, nami-miss ka namin noon kapag uma-absent ka, nami-miss ka namin ni Kabayan,” he said, adding, “Ang hirap bigyan ng advice e kasi ang gagaling na eh. Hindi na kailangang bigyan ng advice, ang kailangan 'yung memories.

"Grabe po ang naging suporta ng aking mga kasamahan sa newsroom, hanggang sa pag-edit ng script, ng video, kahit na nung nagpa-patrol na ako, 'yung kanilang mga mensahe, 'yung pinapakita nilang pagmamahal. 'Yun ang pinakamagandang feeling eh, 'yung mga colleagues, nakikita mo mismo 'yung pagmamahal sa kanila."

Henry spent 33 years of service in ABS-CBN news department. Reports said that he will migrate to Canada to join his family for good.

Former ABS-CBN broadcaster Julius Babao took to Instagram to pay tribute to Henry. He posted a photo of him with his wife Christine Babao and Henry.

"It’s Henry Omaga Diaz’ last day on TV Patrol. He will be leaving for Canada tomorrow to begin a new life there with his family," Julius said. 

"Henry and I go a long way. Halos sabay kaming na-assign as police reporter in the 1990’s and would often see each other sa mga coverage at gimmick noon kasama ang namayapang si Mario Dumaual. Mabuti na lang at nagkausap kami bago siya lumipad pa-Canada bukas. Wishing you the best on your new and exciting adventure Henry! See you again soon!" he added. 

Meanwhile, Alvin Elchico also bid farewell to "TV Patrol Weekend" as he will replace Henry in "TV Patrol."

"Ngayon po ang huling araw ko sa 'TV Patrol Weekend.' At sa loob ng mahigit labing tatlong taon, ito po ang trabaho ko kada weekend, ang maghatid ng nagbabagang balita tuwing Sabado at Linggo," Alvin said. 

"Malungkot ko pong iiwan ang mahal kong 'TV Patrol Weekend' dahil dito ako nag-grow bilang news anchor. Dito po ako nahasa sa tulong ng buong staff at production team ng 'TV Patrol Weekend,'" he added. 

He thanked his co-host Zen Hernandez, the management and production crew of the news show. 

"Simula bukas, panibagong yugto nanaman ng aking buhay sa newsroom ang aking tatahakin at araw-araw na akong magbabalita sa 'TV Patrol,'" Alvin said. 

"Maraming-maraming salamat po sa tiwala," he added.  

