Carlos Yulo open to join 'Batang Quiapo'

Philippines' Carlos Yulo, Paris 2024 Olympic Games double gold medalist in gymnastics, waves from a float during a celebratory homecoming parade along a street in Manila on August 14, 2024. Thousands of shrieking fans jammed the streets of the Philippine capital Manila on August 14 in a celebratory homecoming parade for Paris Olympics double gold medallist Carlos Yulo.

MANILA, Philippines — Two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo is game to do a cameo role in the hit series "Batang Quiapo."

In an interview with the media after he received the P5 million from ArenaPlus, Carlos said he is open to be a guest in the series if Coco Martin will ask him even though he has no experience in acting.

“Kung iimbitahan po ako ni Sir Coco Martin sa ‘Batang Quiapo’ kahit isang shooting day lang, papayag ako," Carlos said.

“Game na game po ako. Bahala na po si Direk Coco kung ano ‘yong magiging role ko,” he added.

Carlos also renewned his endorsement as the brand ambassador of DigiPlus and ArenaPlus.

“Nakatulong po sila sa akin before Olympics, especially in training. I’m deeply grateful to DigiPlus and Arena Plus for their unwavering support,” Carlos said.

“DigiPlus is immensely proud to support champions like Carlos, whose relentless pursuit of excellence embodies the spirit of the Filipino people,” said DigiPlus chairman Eusebio Tanco.

