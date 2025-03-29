Carlos Yulo recalls journey to financial growth

MANILA, Philippines — Two-time Olympic gold medalist in gymnastics Carlos Yulo has joined EastWest as its new brand ambassador. This announcement was made in an exclusive launch event held in Makati recently. The event was organized by EastWest, which is one of the country’s most consumer-focused and fastest growing universal banks, to celebrate Yulo’s historic athletic achievements and his inspiring financial journey as an EastWest client. That makes him the perfect embodiment of the Bank’s mission of nurturing dreams by championing sensible financial management for over 30 years.

With the fame that came with his double gold medal haul in the Paris Olympics, Yulo has made a significant mark on the global stage, representing the Philippines worldwide. His dedication to his art and commitment to excellence align perfectly with EastWest’s values of pushing boundaries and striving for greatness. Just as Carlos Yulo excels as a world-class athlete, EastWest offers world-class services, always going further to empower Filipinos with the financial tools and guidance they need to achieve their dreams.

Yulo shared: “Itong partnership really started before ko po nakuha ang gold medals ko sa Olympics. Talagang tinulungan ako ng EastWest from the start na maayos yung financial goals ko. Madami akong natutunan sa kanila, nag simula lang ako ng simpleng deposit ngayon meron na akong mga investments na nakatulong talaga sa plans ko. Pareho kami ng mindset ng EastWest, always pushing ourselves to improve. Kaya this partnership comes in so natural sa ‘kin, pareho kaming may relentless drive na magtuluy-tuloy hanggang makamit namin ang dreams namin.”

From being a simple customer, he is now the face of the brand. His discipline, perseverance, and focus on the mastery of his craft, evidenced by his rigorous training, is mirrored by the Bank’s persistent support for its clients’ financial journeys to ensure that they can confidently pursue their own goals.

EastWest SEVP and Head of Financial Markets and Wealth Management, Rafael S. Algarra Jr., expressed the significance of the partnership, stating, “Carlos Yulo represents the dedication and passion that EastWest stands for. His journey from having raw potential to being a world champion reflects the same path we aim to provide for our clients—guiding them toward financial success, whether through our Priority services, consumer loans, or investment management. We believe this partnership exemplifies our service commitment—always pushing further for our clients so they can achieve their goals.”

Yulo’s partnership with the bank highlights his personal journey of financial growth and empowerment. He started with basic banking products to save and be able to pay for the expenses incurred while training and competing. As Yulo’s financial capacity grew, a dedicated EastWest Priority Relationship Manager guided him with financial advice, transitioning his savings into investments and ensuring that his earnings were wisely managed, so he could focus on his training.

Yulo sharesd “EastWest has been so helpful in my journey—not just as an athlete, but also in managing my finances. Tinulungan po nila ako maging smart sa financial decisions ko and magkaroon ng solid financial plan and, dahil dito, naka-focus ako sa training and competitions ko. Nung nagsimula akong kumita, hindi ko talaga alam kung paano i-manage nang maayos ang pera ko. I had deposit accounts and a credit card with EastWest, pero na-realize ko na kailangan ko ng mas malalim na understanding para mapalago yung pinaghirapan ko. Buti na lang, EastWest Priority assigned me a relationship manager who really guided me. Siya ang nagturo sa akin about investments and how I could grow my savings so I’m financially prepared.”

EastWest CEO Jerry Ngo shared, "Carlos Yulo embodies resilience, focus, and the pursuit of excellence—values EastWest has upheld for the last 30 years. As we continue to innovate and grow, we proudly welcome Carlos as a partner who not only stands for athletic success but also a commitment to smart financial growth."