Kris Aquino apologizes to doctor ex-boyfriend; shares courtship, relationship details

MANILA, Philippines — Kris Aquino said she should have clarified some details in her previous post about her relationship with a doctor as she apologized for it in an Instagram post posted yesterday.

Kris posted a series of art cards detailing her two new autoimmune diseases, now totalling to nine, and her thoughts and feelings on her romance with Dr. Mike Padlan.

Kris said that she does not lie and gave context to her previous post announcing her breakup with the doctor, where she wrote that he did not love her.

“My last post was written by a still angry ex-girlfriend who had felt, that even for her healthcare, she was unimportant and not a priority,” Kris began.

She proceeded to explain about the efforts the doctor did as her travel doctor, whose services she paid for in May 2022. Though the doctor was not the one who accompanied her to her flight to Houston, the doctor did fly to Houston in the United States to check on her.

“My mistake is that I failed to state that he flew to Los Angeles around four times more on his own volition - I didn’t ask for him to check on me, I would just be suprised that he’d be there. Those visits weren’t paid for, nag-abono pa nga siya.

“Doc Mike, I apologize for not stating this in my earlier post,” Kris wrote.

Kris said that Dr. Padlan was the one who diagnosed her Shingles. By late April 2024, Kris said that she and the doctor started their friendship.

The host said it was one of her favorite moments since diagnosed with autoimmune diseases. “For the first time in years, seeing a man, a doctor watching over me, I felt safe.”

Kris said they have a different kind of courtship — a long distance one through a messaging app.

“In him, I saw what I had been looking for — someone I could discuss my medical issues with — my feeling of fatigue, my lack of balance, my suffering from suddenly getting dizzy then collapsing, the significance of my blood draw results, especially my alarmingly low hemoglobin, the bones jutting out of my knee, and why had my taste buds changed,” Kris said.

She shared her favorite moments with her ex-flame, such as him cooking Bulalo for her and him giving an impromptu cooking class.

Kris also shared that she got to know Dr. Mike’s family, some of whom lived in the Bay Area in California, and how her sons Josh and Bimby became close to them.

The host also apologized to two kids she named “Pokemon” and “Lego.”

“Mama Kris is very sorry for making you angry and sad because of what I posted. I was wrong in not considering the impact it would have on both of you. You both brought sunshine and laughter when I most needed it. I know I am no longer deserving to be your Mama Kris. But even if I had known things would end up this way — except for hurting the two of you, your mommy, and your tita Judith — I would still have chosen to give loving one more attempt; I can say that because I got the chance to love you,” Kris said.

“What really went wrong — many things. I honestly believed that finally — I was going to have my Happily Ever After. I expected too much… as my autoimmune diseases multiplied, the more he retreated. After a very stressful time when we returned home, I forgave and I fought hard for our relationship, while he couldn’t forget and gave up on us. Nobody should be blamed, I’m not ashamed to admit, I was the one who loved and needed more,” she added.

Kris said that she and Dr. Mike tried to give peace a personal effort. She credits it to the effort of the doctor’s Ate Judith and his youngest sister.

The host also addressed the doctor’s son, Miguel, who previously defended his father against “false stories.”

“Miguel, when I read what you wrote, instantly I reminded myself dapat hindi pumatol and nanay sa anak. Freedom of speech should be upheld in a true democracy. I only defended my factual truth, because right now for me it matters,” she said, adding reference to her late parents and brother whom she said would be wondering if she had not stood up against lying accusations.

“I took time to respond to your statements directly. Umaasa pa rin ako that you didn’t know everything. So your statements came from not having seen the entire picture,” Kris said, saying she has receipts.

“But why will I, in proving your allegations wrong, make people see who really is telling the truth. I did promise to be Mama Kris come what may,” the host wrote.

Miguel in a Facebook post on March 18 stood for his father.

“The truth is simple yes, my father and Mama Kris separated because the spark between them was gone. However, that does not mean my father never loved her. He truly did. Their relationship was real, and he cared deeply for her. But love alone is not always enough to make a relationship last forever. Sometimes, two people are simply not meant to be together in the long run, no matter how much they once loved each other,” Miguel wrote in his Facebook post.

