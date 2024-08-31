Grateful Yulo renews one of many partnerships

Philippines' Carlos Yulo, Paris 2024 Olympic Games double gold medalist in gymnastics, waves from a float during a celebratory homecoming parade along a street in Manila on August 14, 2024. Thousands of shrieking fans jammed the streets of the Philippine capital Manila on August 14 in a celebratory homecoming parade for Paris Olympics double gold medallist Carlos Yulo.

MANILA, Philippines — The abundance of Carlos Yulo’s rewards, pledges and financial incentives will not stop in the aftermath of his conquest in the Paris Olympics.

More than anything, his historic leap to two gold medals in the French capital is set to become a stepping stone to an expected windfall of support for his ultimate follow-up bid in the Los Angeles Summer Games.

Yulo on Saturday received his reward worth P5 million from DigiPlus and Arena Plus to add to his treasure chest after bringing home two gold medals in the Paris Olympics. And he got way more than that for the long run.

The 24-year-old pride of Manila, ruler of the floor exercise and vault events of the men’s artistic gymnastics in Paris, renewed his endorsement as the brand ambassador of DigiPlus and Arena Plus after receiving a major backing for his preparations in this year’s Games.

“Nakatulong po sila sa akin before Olympics, especially in training. I’m deeply grateful to DigiPlus and Arena Plus for their unwavering support,” said Yulo, joined by Gymnastics Association of the Philippines (GAP) president Cynthia Carrion, at the “Astig Ka, Carlos” media event at the Cinema 11 in Gateway 2 Mall, Quezon City.

“Success does not come overnight. It’s made possible by with the support of those who believe in you. I’m honored to have incredible partners by my side as we chase dreams for the Philippines.”

DigiPlus, the fastest-growing digital entertainment company in the Philippines, and the sports entertainment app Arena Plus under its wing, tipped their hat to Yulo in a massive tribute that included a golden plaque – more than the financial reward.

“DigiPlus is immensely proud to support champions like Carlos, whose relentless pursuit of excellence embodies the spirit of the Filipino people. Handa kaming sumuporta sa lahat ng atletang nangangarap na magtagumpay, katulad ni Carlos,” DigiPlus chairman Eusebio Tangco said.

One way for DigiPlus to ensure that commitment to Carlos, who’s dreaming to train in the United Kingdom with now an array of support, and other Filipino athletes is the launch of Arena Plus Cares that will cater to the support for Philippine sports from the ground up.

And from there is the hope to produce more Yulo and another Olympic gold medalists in the future.

That, however, can wait for Yulo, who’s set to plot his next moves in a long journey to LA starting with the Southeast Asian Games next year in Thailand.