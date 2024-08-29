^

Japanese cover of BINI's 'Salamin, Salamin' goes viral

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 29, 2024 | 5:40pm
MANILA, Philippines — A Japanese cover of BINI's hit song "Salamin, Salamin" is going viral.

Duo Ken & Miyuki's latest video was a version of "Salamin, Salamin" with Japanese lyrics, though Miyuki sings in Filipino and English.

Filipino singer Miyuki did the vocals. Half-Japanese Ken played the guitar and worked on the cover's arragement and production.

Yuna Reguerra played the bass, while Rojh Baquiran worked on the sound mixing.

"Mahou no kagami, itsu made mateba ii, honne wo kikeru made," goes the chorus, which is almost a direct translation of the original Filipino lyrics.

As of press time, the cover video has over 60,000 views on YouTube while it has 10,000 views and more than 4,000 shares on Facebook. 

Ken & Miyuki previously went viral for their Japanese cover of Moonstar88's "Migraine." They also covered other Filipino songs in Japanese like This Band's "Kahit Ayaw Mo Na" and SB19's "Mapa."

Since then, the duo has also made Japanese covers for Silent Sanctuary's "Pasensya Ka Na" and another Moonstar88 song, "Torete." — Video from Ken & Miyuki's Facebook page

