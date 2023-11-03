Olivia Rodrigo dating 'Enola Holmes' star Louis Partridge — reports

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American pop singer Olivia Rodrigo is rumored to be dating British actor Louis Partridge, best known for his role in the "Enola Holmes" films, opposite Millie Bobby Brown.

A source told entertainment media outlet The Sun that Olivia flew to London last week with her good friend and fellow singer Conan Gray and has been inseparable from Louis.

"They met through mutual pals earlier in the year and have been messaging quite a bit," the source said. "She has spent a few days in the capital hanging out with them all but it's been Louis who she has been inseparable from."

The source added that Olivia and Louis have gone out for dinner several times and last Friday went to a club acting much like a couple, "It's really sweet to see her happy."

Fans were able to capture photos of the two artists, both 20 years old, going out together and post them on social media.

Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge spotted in London. pic.twitter.com/Ap11PKVo18 — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 30, 2023

Olivia previously dated her "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" co-star Joshua Bassett, their breakup led Olivia to create her hit debut album "Sour."

Romantic entanglements with producer-writer Adam Faze and DJ Zack Bia are said to be the inspiration behind Olivia's sophomore album "Guts."

Meanwhile, Louis was previously linked with "Pistols" co-star Sydney Chandler. He played Sex Pistols bassist Sid Vicious in the miniseries, while Sydney portrayed American-British artist Chrissie Hynde.

Louis also worked on two different projects about Peter Pan, playing the character himself in "The Lost Girls," and recently modeled for Prada. He will next be seen in Alfonso Cuaron's upcoming series "Disclaimer" with Cate Blanchett, Sacha Baron Cohen and Hoyeon Jung.

