Netflix's 'One Piece' makes more cast announcements for Season 2

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 27, 2024 | 3:23pm
A scene from Netflix's "One Piece".
Netflix / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Netflix's live-action series adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's long-running manga "One Piece" is expanding its cast for its second season yet again.

Katey Sagal, Mark Harelik, Sendhil Ramamurthy and Charithra Chandran are the latest names to join "One Piece."

Sagal will play Dr. Kureha, Harelik will portray Dr. Hiriluk, Ramamurthy is Nefertari Cobra, and Chandran will take on Miss Wednesday.

Previously announced as Season 2 newcomers were David Dastmalchian, Jazzara Jaslyn, Camrus Johnson and Daniel Lasker as members of the Baroque Works criminal syndicate.

Among those who will join the series are Brendan Sean Murray, Callum Kerr, Clive Russell, Julia Rehwald, Rob Colletti, Ty Keogh and Werner Coetser.

The show, which is currently shooting in Cape Town, South Africa, will announce more cast members at a later date.

"One Piece" tells the journey of Monkey D. Luffy, played by Iñaki Godoy, who aspires to be the pirate king.

Accompanying him in his great sea adventure is the Straw Hat Crew, composed of Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu), Nami (Emily Rudd), Usopp (Jacob Romero) and Sanji (Taz Skylar), aboard the Going Merry. 

The show was well-received by both audiences and critics when it was finally released in August 2023, prompting Netflix to renew it for another season.

