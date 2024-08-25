Jericho Rosales, Janine Gutierrez bring kilig over 'Sunflower' remark

Janine Gutierrez and Jericho Rosales at the cinematic screening and grand media conference of 'Lavender Fields' held in Gateway 2, Quezon City on August 24, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Jericho Rosales and Janine Gutierrez elicited laughter and brought kilig at yesterday's "Lavender Fields" media conference held in Gateway 2, Quezon City.

In the midst of answering questions about the revenge theme of the upcoming show set to stream first on Netflix on August 30 and air on ABS-CBN's multiple platforms on September 2, the pair was thrown a light question.

Janine was asked what flower would best represent the state of her heart, in reference to their upcoming show inspired by the Lavender flower. The actress initially answered the flower the show is named after.

She changed her mind when she realized that she could not think of a viable reason to her answer.

"E, 'di Lavender na rin. Pero hindi talaga Lavender kasi trinay ko ipasok pero hindi," she answered, drawing laughter from her co-stars seated near her including Jodi Sta. Maria.

"Siguro Sunflower kasi nakakita na ng liwanag," she added.

Janine's answer drew laughter and squeals from fans who were invited to attend the cinematic screening and media conference yesterday.

Her co-star Jericho, who admitted that they were dating earlier this month, was seen smiling underneath his bullcap while seated beside her.

Moderator Eric John Salut and host MJ Felipe were quick to ask Jericho for a reaction to Janine's reply.

"Sunflower po," Jericho answered in an animated manner, eliciting laughter from the audience.

"Kasi po gusto ko 'yung natatamaan ng araw," he quipped.

Turning serious after Salut remarked that he has not seen the actor that happy before, Jericho said he was just "happy" to be with his fellow actors on the show.

"On the personal side, all of these people that I work with, love her (points to Janine beside him). So, it just feels light. Everything just feels light, if you know what I mean.

"We're professionals on set. We can joke about it offscreen but when we step there... There's a really good balance..." he replied.

He ended by goofing again with his sunflower answer, delighting the fans anew.

