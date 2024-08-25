^

Entertainment

Jericho Rosales, Janine Gutierrez bring kilig over 'Sunflower' remark

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
August 25, 2024 | 4:40pm
Jericho Rosales, Janine Gutierrez bring kilig over 'Sunflower' remark
Janine Gutierrez and Jericho Rosales at the cinematic screening and grand media conference of 'Lavender Fields' held in Gateway 2, Quezon City on August 24, 2024.
Philstar.com / Kathleen A. Llemit

MANILA, Philippines — Jericho Rosales and Janine Gutierrez elicited laughter and brought kilig at yesterday's "Lavender Fields" media conference held in Gateway 2, Quezon City. 

In the midst of answering questions about the revenge theme of the upcoming show set to stream first on Netflix on August 30 and air on ABS-CBN's multiple platforms on September 2, the pair was thrown a light question. 

Janine was asked what flower would best represent the state of her heart, in reference to their upcoming show inspired by the Lavender flower. The actress initially answered the flower the show is named after. 

She changed her mind when she realized that she could not think of a viable reason to her answer. 

"E, 'di Lavender na rin. Pero hindi talaga Lavender kasi trinay ko ipasok pero hindi," she answered, drawing laughter from her co-stars seated near her including Jodi Sta. Maria. 

"Siguro Sunflower kasi nakakita na ng liwanag," she added. 

Janine's answer drew laughter and squeals from fans who were invited to attend the cinematic screening and media conference yesterday. 

Her co-star Jericho, who admitted that they were dating earlier this month, was seen smiling underneath his bullcap while seated beside her. 

Moderator Eric John Salut and host MJ Felipe were quick to ask Jericho for a reaction to Janine's reply. 

"Sunflower po," Jericho answered in an animated manner, eliciting laughter from the audience. 

"Kasi po gusto ko 'yung natatamaan ng araw," he quipped. 

Turning serious after Salut remarked that he has not seen the actor that happy before, Jericho said he was just "happy" to be with his fellow actors on the show. 

"On the personal side, all of these people that I work with, love her (points to Janine beside him). So, it just feels light. Everything just feels light, if you know what I mean. 

"We're professionals on set. We can joke about it offscreen but when we step there... There's a really good balance..." he replied. 

He ended by goofing again with his sunflower answer, delighting the fans anew. 

RELATED: Jericho Rosales confesses to dating Janine Gutierrez

vuukle comment

JANINE GUTIERREZ

JERICHO ROSALES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Maria Ozawa confesses doubting love due to past mature projects

Maria Ozawa confesses doubting love due to past mature projects

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
'Pulang Araw' star Maria Ozawa admitted that she had doubted love due to the nature of her past job. 
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Cultural icon for the ages&rsquo;: UP bestows highest alumni award on Eraserheads

‘Cultural icon for the ages’: UP bestows highest alumni award on Eraserheads

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
It was a nostalgic moment for the members of the legendary rock band Eraserheads when they were conferred the Gawad Oblation...
Entertainment
fbtw
MaThon in action: Maris Racal, Anthony Jennings join action series 'Incognito'

MaThon in action: Maris Racal, Anthony Jennings join action series 'Incognito'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
TV's favorite odd romantic pair is set to return as Maris Racal and Anthony Jennings join the action series "Incognito."...
Entertainment
fbtw
Rosanna Roces introduced as new character in 'FPJ's Batang Quiapo'

Rosanna Roces introduced as new character in 'FPJ's Batang Quiapo'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Former sexy actress Rosanna Roces once again works with Coco in the latter's Fernando Poe Jr.-inspired nightly action-drama...
Entertainment
fbtw
Piolo Pascual is playing his part to keep the industry going

Piolo Pascual is playing his part to keep the industry going

By MJ Marfori | 1 day ago
When Piolo Pascual said he would slow down last year, the exact opposite happened.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
December Avenue renews ties with director Paolo Valenciano

December Avenue renews ties with director Paolo Valenciano

By Leah C. Salterio | 18 hours ago
After 15 years in the local music industry, December Avenue will perform in a major concert venue, the Mall of Asia (MOA)...
Entertainment
fbtw
BTS' Suga says 'very sorry' over drunk e-scooter incident

BTS' Suga says 'very sorry' over drunk e-scooter incident

1 day ago
A member of K-pop megagroup BTS arrived at a South Korean police station Friday for questioning, telling reporters he was...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Welcome Jack Blues Bieber': Justin, Hailey Bieber welcome 1st baby

'Welcome Jack Blues Bieber': Justin, Hailey Bieber welcome 1st baby

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
The couple welcomed their first child named Jack Blues.
Entertainment
fbtw
Jasmine Curtis-Smith broadens fan base with &lsquo;Asawa Ng Asawa Ko&rsquo; role

Jasmine Curtis-Smith broadens fan base with ‘Asawa Ng Asawa Ko’ role

By Jerry Donato | 1 day ago
By delivering an inspired portrayal of a young mother who cares for those around her in "Asawa Ng Asawa Ko," Jasmine Curtis-Smith...
Entertainment
fbtw
Pearl Harbor attack in 'Pulang Araw': Ricky Lee on making history resonate with audiences
Exclusive

Pearl Harbor attack in 'Pulang Araw': Ricky Lee on making history resonate with audiences

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Almost a month since the historical show premiered on streaming platform Netflix and on free TV via GMA-7, "Pulang Araw" is...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with