'This is where I grew': Korina Sanchez back as Kapamilya

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 6, 2023 | 6:18pm
Broadcaster Korina Sanchez.
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Award-winning journalist Korina Sanchez-Roxas is back as a Kapamilya after inking a co-production deal with ABS-CBN for her news magazine and lifestyle show “Rated Korina.”

“I always knew na I was going to be back. I was never not a Kapamilya anyway. You can take the girl away from the birthplace, but you can't take the birthplace away from the girl. In this case, you can't take away the ABS-CBN in Korina because this is where I grew,” she said during the contract signing yesterday.

Korina also shared the reason why her show “Rated Korina” stood the test of time.

“The thing about 'Rated Korina,' its longevity, is based on the fact that hindi kailanman tayo'y mawawalan ng kwentong totoo mula sa mga tunay na tao and I've always maintained, which was my very first campaign promoting the show in ABS-CBN, that these are the big stories and small lives,” she explained.

Present at the contract signing were ABS-CBN Chairman Mark L. Lopez, ABS-CBN President and Chief Executive Officer Carlo L. Katigbak, Chief Operating Officer of Broadcast Cory V. Vidanes, Officer-in-Charge of Finance Group Vincent Paul O. Piedad, and Global Resource Creative Exchange President and talent manager Girlie Rodis.

Korina served as Chief Correspondent for the Integrated News and Current Affairs Division of ABS-CBN for over two decades. She was the face of some of ABS-CBN's past and present programs such as “Hoy Gising,” “Bandila,” “Balitang K,” “Rated K” and “TV Patrol.”

As a news magazine and lifestyle show, “Rated Korina” features inspiring stories of Filipinos from all walks of life.  

It airs every Saturday at 6:15 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live and A2Z, while it airs at 9:45 p.m. on TV5. The show is also available for streaming on iWantTFC and TFC.

