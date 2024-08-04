^

Entertainment

GMA docu 'Lost Sabungeros' Cinemalaya premiere canceled

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
August 4, 2024 | 6:19pm
GMA docu 'Lost Sabungeros' Cinemalaya premiere canceled
'Lost Sabungeros' is produced by GMA Public Affairs and GMA Pictures. It is among the featured films in the 2024 Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival.
GMA Public Affairs, GMA Pictures

MANILA, Philippines — The premiere of the GMA Public Affairs documentary titled "Lost Sabungeros," which covers the over 30 missing sabungeros who made headlines last year, was canceled due to "security concerns."

Cinemalaya announced the cancellation this afternoon. 

"Lost Sabungeros" was supposed to screen on August 8 at 5 p.m. in Ayala Malls Manila Bay Cinema 2 and on August 9 at 5:30 p.m. in Cinema 8.

The August 8 supposed screening of "Lost Sabungeros" will be replaced by Marian Rivera's first Cinemalaya lead starrer "Balota." 

According to a GMA report, "Lost Sabungeros" is directed by its homegrown executive producer and director Bryan Kristoffer Brazil.

The docu "aims to investigate and find answers regarding the disappearances of over 30 sabungeros who have been abducted in various incidents since 2021." 

It added that while the filming for the documentary was underway, there were reports of unidentified individuals observing the team and its case studies. 

In the report, it said that the highlight of "Lost Sabungeros" is the three whistleblowers who "came forward to share their knowledge about the crimes allegedly committed by those who abducted the missing sabungeros."

“Lost Sabungeros” is produced by GMA Public Affairs and GMA Pictures. 

RELATED: Restored 'Jose Rizal,' Robredo campaign docu making Philippine premieres at Cinemalaya

vuukle comment

CINEMALAYA

GMA PUBLIC AFFAIRS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
GMA contractors named in Sandro Muhlach issue release statement

GMA contractors named in Sandro Muhlach issue release statement

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
The two GMA independent contractors identified in the issue involving actor Sandro Muhlach have issued a statement through...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Parang Xerex': Ogie Diaz on Sandro Muhlach, GMA contractors issue

'Parang Xerex': Ogie Diaz on Sandro Muhlach, GMA contractors issue

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Veteran showbiz reporter Ogie Diaz likened the alleged details of the controversial sexual assault involving two independent...
Entertainment
fbtw
Hollywood at the Games: Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman spotted at Paris Olympics 2024

Hollywood at the Games: Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman spotted at Paris Olympics 2024

By Philippe Grelard | 1 day ago
Hollywood is out in force at the Paris Olympics — perhaps taking notes before the United States' turn to host with the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Snoop Dogg delights Paris Olympics beach volleyball crowd

Snoop Dogg delights Paris Olympics beach volleyball crowd

By Helen Roxburgh | 9 hours ago
Snoop Dogg entertained the crowds at the Paris Olympics beach volleyball on Wednesday, dancing along with fans after he turned...
Entertainment
fbtw
'I hope he gets the justice': Gerald Santos sympathizes with Sandro Muhlach

'I hope he gets the justice': Gerald Santos sympathizes with Sandro Muhlach

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Singer Gerald Santos said he is hoping that actor Sandro Muhlach will be given the justice he was "once denied of" in...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Hong Hae In in the flesh: Kim Ji Won holds 1st successful Manila fan meet&nbsp;

Hong Hae In in the flesh: Kim Ji Won holds 1st successful Manila fan meet 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 7 hours ago
"Queen of Tears" star Kim Ji-won sang songs from her top-rating Korean drama and did more at her first-ever fan meeting in...
Entertainment
fbtw
Climate activists block VIP entrance to Taylor Swift concert in Poland

Climate activists block VIP entrance to Taylor Swift concert in Poland

By Agence France-Presse | 10 hours ago
Climate activists in Poland on Friday blocked VIP access to a stadium where Taylor Swift was performing a three-day run, accusing...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kim Ji Won shows why she's &lsquo;queen of the screen&rsquo;

Kim Ji Won shows why she's ‘queen of the screen’

By Nathalie Tomada | 19 hours ago
Kim Ji Won can stake a claim as a queen of the screen through her string of standout roles, with her acting opposite Kim Soo...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sassa Gurl on working with Marian Rivera: She's not a diva

Sassa Gurl on working with Marian Rivera: She's not a diva

By Janelle Lorzano | 19 hours ago
From FYP to the big screen!
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with