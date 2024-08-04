GMA docu 'Lost Sabungeros' Cinemalaya premiere canceled

'Lost Sabungeros' is produced by GMA Public Affairs and GMA Pictures. It is among the featured films in the 2024 Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival.

MANILA, Philippines — The premiere of the GMA Public Affairs documentary titled "Lost Sabungeros," which covers the over 30 missing sabungeros who made headlines last year, was canceled due to "security concerns."

Cinemalaya announced the cancellation this afternoon.

"Lost Sabungeros" was supposed to screen on August 8 at 5 p.m. in Ayala Malls Manila Bay Cinema 2 and on August 9 at 5:30 p.m. in Cinema 8.

The August 8 supposed screening of "Lost Sabungeros" will be replaced by Marian Rivera's first Cinemalaya lead starrer "Balota."

According to a GMA report, "Lost Sabungeros" is directed by its homegrown executive producer and director Bryan Kristoffer Brazil.

The docu "aims to investigate and find answers regarding the disappearances of over 30 sabungeros who have been abducted in various incidents since 2021."

It added that while the filming for the documentary was underway, there were reports of unidentified individuals observing the team and its case studies.

In the report, it said that the highlight of "Lost Sabungeros" is the three whistleblowers who "came forward to share their knowledge about the crimes allegedly committed by those who abducted the missing sabungeros."

“Lost Sabungeros” is produced by GMA Public Affairs and GMA Pictures.

