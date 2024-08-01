Restored 'Jose Rizal,' Robredo campaign docu making Philippine premieres at Cinemalaya

Posters for 'And So It Begins' and 'Jose Rizal'

MANILA, Philippines — The restored version of Marilou Diaz-Abaya's "Jose Rizal," starring Cesar Montano, and a documentary about the 2022 presidential campaign of former vice president Leni Robredo are making their national premieres at the 2024 Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival.

A total of 200 titles will be running at the 20th edition of Cinemalaya, including 10 feature films, 10 short films and 10 Philippine premieres, out of the main competition.

The latter include "Jose Rizal" and the Ramona Diaz documentary "And So It Begins," which made its global premiere at the 40th Sundance Film Festival last January.

"Jose Rizal," by the late National Artist Diaz-Abaya, sees Montano portray the Filipino patriot in his final days before his 1896 execution.

Written by Jun Robles Lana, Peter Ong Lim, and National Artist Ricky Lee, the restored "Jose Rizal" will screen on August 7 at 4 p.m. in Metropolitan Theater in Manila.

"And So It Begins" revolves around the grassroot movement of Robredo's 2022 presidential campaign and the aftermath of the most recent national elections.

"Amid the traditional pomp and circumstance of Filipino elections, a quirky people's movement rises to defend the nation against deepening threats to truth and democracy," the documentary's synopsis reads. "In a collective act of joy as a form of resistance, hope flickers against the backdrop of increasing autocracy."

Diaz is the director of the award-winning documentary "A Thousand Cuts," a documentary film about journalist Maria Ressa.

Her new documentary will screen on August 9 at 8:30 p.m. in Ayala Malls by the Bay, after films in the main competition finish all their gala nights.

Also making Philippine premieres at this year's Cinemalaya are Bryan Brazil's "Lost Sabungeros," Luisito Lagdameo Ignacio's "Abenida," Seán Devlin's "Asog," Jay Altajeros' "Guardia de Honor," Joel Lamangan's "Lola Magdalena" and Kyla Romero's "Transients."

The 20th Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival runs from August 2 to 11.

