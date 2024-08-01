'Kababuyan!': Niño Muhlach, wife Diane Tupaz pen cryptic posts amid Sandro Muhlach controversy

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Niño Muhlach penned a cryptic post amid the issue surrounding a GMA-7 artist and independent contractors.

In his Facebook account, Niño wrote: "INUMPISAHAN NYO, TATAPUSIN KO!"

Niño is the father of GMA artist Sandro Muhlach.

Niño's wife Diane Tupaz also penned a cryptic post amid the issue.

Diane wrote on Facebook and published as is: "PINALAKI AT ININGATAN NAMING MABUTI ANG AMING MGA ANAK NA PUNO NG PAGMAMAHAL AT PAG AARUGA TAPOS WAWALANG HIYAIN LANG NG MGA KUNG SINONG TAO NA NILAMON NG KADEMONYOHAN SA KATAWAN PARA MAGAWA 'YUNG GANUNG KLASENG KABABUYAN!"

"HINDI KAMI MAKAKAPAYAG NA HINDI NAMIN MAKAKAMIT ANG HUSTISYA! HABANG BUHAY NA DADALHIN NG ANAK NAMIN YUNG KABABUYAN NA GINAWA NYO SA KANYA! WALA KAMING PAKIALAM KUNG SINO KAYO O KUNG SINO ANG POPROTEKTA SA INYO!" she added.

Yesterday, GMA released a statement addressing online articles that involve one of its artists and its independent contractors.

"Online articles and posts have recently circulated regarding an alleged incident involving an artist and independent contractors of GMA Network.

"We have yet to receive a formal complaint from those allegedly involved in the issue. Should one be filed, the Network is committed to conducting a thorough and impartial investigation.

"We assure the public that GMA Network takes such matters with utmost seriousness."

RELATED: Niño Muhlach reacts to 81-year-old dad's relationship with 30-year-old girl