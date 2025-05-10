^

Entertainment

BINI apologizes over viral video showing alleged inappropriate behavior

Patricia Dela Roca - The Philippine Star
May 10, 2025 | 12:00am
BINI apologizes over viral video showing alleged inappropriate behavior
BINI is taking full accountability over the alleged leaked video, saying: 'We offer no excuse for our actions, reactions and choice of words.'

Three members of P-pop girl group BINI became a hot topic on social media after an alleged video of them and their friends joking about sexualizing a minor quickly spread online.

Several fans were demanding accountability from members Jhoanna, Stacey and Colet over a video allegedly showing “inappropriate” behavior, together with two men who netizens identified as member of P-pop boy group GAT, Ethan David, and professional dancer Shawn Castro.

The video, originally posted on X by user @BaliLeeg, showed Ethan and Shawn playfully roughhousing initially before escalating into what many deemed as an inappropriate gesture, with a laughing Jhoanna seen seated on a couch in front of them.

In the background, a woman — believed by netizens to be Stacey — could be heard laughing and saying, “Ganyan ginagawa niya kay Ashley… Sinasabunutan.”

Another voice, which some claimed as Colet’s, chimed in with, “Oo, 13 years old,” followed by Jhoanna repeating, “Ah, 13 years old.”

The video quickly triggered strong reactions, with some fans expressing disappointment and accusing the involved BINI members of making light of sensitive issues such as grooming, pedophilia and abuse.

A fans club of the group, Bloom Philippines, released its statement on X demanding the girls and their management to address and take responsibility for the issue, emphasizing their advocacy with uplifting and promoting women empowerment.

On Thursday night, the BINI members released an official statement on the girl group’s social media pages in response to the controversy.

It read: “We know that the past couple of days have been triggering and disappointing for all of you. Sincerely, we understand where all of those feelings are coming from.

“The video shows a private moment of us with friends. We definitely did not intend to hurt anyone in the process. We offer no excuse for our actions, reactions, and choice of words. We take full accountability. Nagkamali kami.

“We deeply regret our mistake and sincerely apologize to our Blooms, friends, families and the general public. We humbly ask for a chance to reflect on and learn from our mistakes and continue to work on becoming better versions of ourselves.

The statement concluded by thanking their fans for their support and understanding, with the names of all members signed at the end of the photo.

The men present in the video also issued their own apologies, with David issuing his statement via his talent management team Viva Artists Agency’s Facebook post, and Castro taking to his Instagram story.

“Humihingi po ako ng kapatawaran sa mga nasaktan at na-disappoint sa akin. Nais ko pong ipahayag na malaki po ang respeto ko sa lahat ng tao lalong lalo na sa kababaihan at anumang napakita kong kamalian sa kumalat na video ay hindi po sumasalamin sa mga pinahahalagaan ko bilang tao. Hinding hindi po ito mauulit,” David’s statement read.

“Inaamin po namin na mali kami in so many ways with that joke,” wrote Shawn.

BINI
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ethan meets Ethan: Alden Richards meets Tom Cruise in South Korea
play

Ethan meets Ethan: Alden Richards meets Tom Cruise in South Korea

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Actor Alden Richards just completed a new mission: meet Hollywood star Tom Cruise.
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;PBB&rsquo; housemates Emilio Daez, River Joseph play rivals in sports romance series

‘PBB’ housemates Emilio Daez, River Joseph play rivals in sports romance series

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 9 hours ago
“Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition” housemates Emilio Daez and River Joseph battle it out on the hard...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Si Aida, si Lorna at si Fe': Jackie Lou explains situation with Ricky Davao's 2 other women

'Si Aida, si Lorna at si Fe': Jackie Lou explains situation with Ricky Davao's 2 other women

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Jackie Lou Blanco, director and actor Ricky Davao's legal wife, revealed that it was her, the actor's ex-girlfriend...
Entertainment
fbtw
Harry Styles spotted in St Peter's Square waiting for new Pope

Harry Styles spotted in St Peter's Square waiting for new Pope

By Jan Milo Severo | 16 hours ago
International popstar Harry Styles was spotted in St Peter's Square waiting for the new Pope. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner make red carpet debut in Rome

Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner make red carpet debut in Rome

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
While millions of eyes are focused on a certain chimney in Vatican, a celebrity couple made their official red carpet...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Zack Tabudlo releases newest single 'Manloloko'

Zack Tabudlo releases newest single 'Manloloko'

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Singer-songwriter Zack Tabudlo recently released his newest single “Manloloko.” 
Entertainment
fbtw
Kim Soo Hyun, agency file more charges vs. HoverLab, Kim Sae Ron's family

Kim Soo Hyun, agency file more charges vs. HoverLab, Kim Sae Ron's family

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 hours ago
Legal representatives for Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun and his agency Gold Medalist have filed additional complaints...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sharon Cuneta to celebrate Mother's Day in New York for daughter Frankie's graduation

Sharon Cuneta to celebrate Mother's Day in New York for daughter Frankie's graduation

By Jan Milo Severo | 10 hours ago
"Megastar" Sharon Cuneta is one proud mother to her kids this coming Mother’s Day. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Korean star Hyeri adds Manila stop to 2025 fan meeting tour

Korean star Hyeri adds Manila stop to 2025 fan meeting tour

By Kristofer Purnell | 11 hours ago
Korean singer and "Reply 1988" star Lee Hye-ri, better known as Hyeri, will visit the Philippines this July for...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with