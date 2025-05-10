BINI apologizes over viral video showing alleged inappropriate behavior

BINI is taking full accountability over the alleged leaked video, saying: 'We offer no excuse for our actions, reactions and choice of words.'

Three members of P-pop girl group BINI became a hot topic on social media after an alleged video of them and their friends joking about sexualizing a minor quickly spread online.

Several fans were demanding accountability from members Jhoanna, Stacey and Colet over a video allegedly showing “inappropriate” behavior, together with two men who netizens identified as member of P-pop boy group GAT, Ethan David, and professional dancer Shawn Castro.

The video, originally posted on X by user @BaliLeeg, showed Ethan and Shawn playfully roughhousing initially before escalating into what many deemed as an inappropriate gesture, with a laughing Jhoanna seen seated on a couch in front of them.

In the background, a woman — believed by netizens to be Stacey — could be heard laughing and saying, “Ganyan ginagawa niya kay Ashley… Sinasabunutan.”

Another voice, which some claimed as Colet’s, chimed in with, “Oo, 13 years old,” followed by Jhoanna repeating, “Ah, 13 years old.”

The video quickly triggered strong reactions, with some fans expressing disappointment and accusing the involved BINI members of making light of sensitive issues such as grooming, pedophilia and abuse.

A fans club of the group, Bloom Philippines, released its statement on X demanding the girls and their management to address and take responsibility for the issue, emphasizing their advocacy with uplifting and promoting women empowerment.

On Thursday night, the BINI members released an official statement on the girl group’s social media pages in response to the controversy.

It read: “We know that the past couple of days have been triggering and disappointing for all of you. Sincerely, we understand where all of those feelings are coming from.

“The video shows a private moment of us with friends. We definitely did not intend to hurt anyone in the process. We offer no excuse for our actions, reactions, and choice of words. We take full accountability. Nagkamali kami.

“We deeply regret our mistake and sincerely apologize to our Blooms, friends, families and the general public. We humbly ask for a chance to reflect on and learn from our mistakes and continue to work on becoming better versions of ourselves.

The statement concluded by thanking their fans for their support and understanding, with the names of all members signed at the end of the photo.

The men present in the video also issued their own apologies, with David issuing his statement via his talent management team Viva Artists Agency’s Facebook post, and Castro taking to his Instagram story.

“Humihingi po ako ng kapatawaran sa mga nasaktan at na-disappoint sa akin. Nais ko pong ipahayag na malaki po ang respeto ko sa lahat ng tao lalong lalo na sa kababaihan at anumang napakita kong kamalian sa kumalat na video ay hindi po sumasalamin sa mga pinahahalagaan ko bilang tao. Hinding hindi po ito mauulit,” David’s statement read.

“Inaamin po namin na mali kami in so many ways with that joke,” wrote Shawn.