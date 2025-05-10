Carlo J. Caparasâ€™ legacy lives on in TV5â€™s â€˜Totoy Batoâ€™

Carlo J. Caparas’ legacy lives on in TV5’s ‘Totoy Bato’

The cast of TV5’s ‘Totoy Bato,’ with director Albert Langitan (standing, second right) and Carlo J. Caparas’ daughter, Peach (standing rightmost), at the presscon of the series.

Before he passed away last year, comic strip creator, writer-turned-film director and producer Carlo J. Caparas laid down the plans for his superhero characters, including Norman dela Cruz-Balmores, also known as Atty. Abraham Espiritu-dela Cruz in “Lumuhod Ka Sa Lupa,” and Totoy Bato, to his family and Viva Films.

The TV5 primetime series “Lumuhod Ka Sa Lupa” has just wrapped up and was replaced with “Totoy Bato.” Both the series is directed by Albert Langitan with Kiko Estrada as the lead actor.

“I’m grateful that nakapagbilin siya on what he wanted to do with his hero characters and he entrusted it to the right people,” direk Carlo’s daughter, Peach, shared to the press during the presscon of “Totoy Bato” at TV5 Media Center.

“Boss Vic and the del Rosarios, they’ve been so helpful and supportive. They took care of my daddy’s legacy.”

Sometime in 2018, they mapped out the plan for the “Caparas-verse.” “It is important for me to carry out all his plans,” added Peach. “It is important for me na magampanan ko lahat yung bilin niya with my brother, CJ (who’s also among the cast members in the series).”

Except for “Panday,” the Caparas kids have collaborated with Viva to continue the plans for direk Carlo’s iconic works, said Peach.

“Totoy Bato” airs from Mondays to Fridays at 7:15 p.m. on TV5’s TodoMax Primetime Singko block, with same-day catch-up on Sari Sari Channel at 8 p.m.

Fresh from his character as Norman in “Lumuhod Ka Sa Lupa,” Kapatid network’s Prince of Primetime Kiko steps into the titular role of Totoy Bato.

Set in the small town of Pook Paraiso, Totoy Bato’s story gives rise to a defiant protector of his community with his powerful “kamao” and his unshakeable heart. As he faces powerful enemies, Totoy’s journey will challenge him to break down towering walls and fight his inner demons.

Joining Kiko in the show are Bea Binene, Cindy Miranda and Diego Loyzaga.

Veteran actors Nonie Buencamino, Art Acuña, Mark Anthony Fernandez, Mon Confiado and Eula Valdez are also part of the series, with special appearances by Joko Diaz, Katya Santos, Kean Cipriano, Carlene Aguilar and Jackie Lou Blanco. Andrew Muhlach, Billy Villeta, Ivan Padilla, Lester Llansang, Benz Sangalang and Gold Aceron are likewise featured in “Totoy Bato.”

“Kiko has built a strong connection with our ‘Lumuhod Ka Sa Lupa’ audience, and ‘Totoy Bato’ allows him to take that bond even deeper. His passion and intensity are a perfect match for bringing this iconic hero to life,” remarked Guido Zaballero, president and CEO of TV5.

Photos courtesy of media. Xchange PR Kiko Estrada portrays the titular role Totoy Bato, originally played by FPJ in the classic movie.

“We’re proud to bring together a powerhouse cast that can truly give justice to a legendary story like Totoy Bato. Their depth, passion and strength as performers will breathe new life into this classic hero,” added Valerie del Rosario, president and COO of Studio Viva and Viva Communications senior vice president for content creation.

“The action genre has always resonated with Filipino viewers, especially when it’s grounded in real emotions. Totoy Bato offers the perfect blend of heart and hard-hitting action for today’s primetime,” said Cignal’s first vice president/head of channels and content management Sienna Olaso.

The action-drama series is produced by MavenPro, Sari Sari Network Inc., under the production of Studio Viva.

The “Totoy Bato” series “tried to stick” to the 1977 classic film starring the late Fernando Poe Jr. and “incorporated lots of the original materials from the comics,” disclosed Peach.

She cited Kiko, direk Albert and the production team of “Totoy Bato” for their dedication to the project. “My brother and I are touched (by your dedication). Hearing how excited, enthusiastic and dedicated you are to all these, it’s really an honor for all of us. Thank you so much,” she stated.

For direk Albert, the real challenge was how “Totoy Bato” should be different from “Lumuhod Ka Sa Lupa” since their lead actor, some of the cast members and production team were part of the previous series.

“But I think we are guided by kung ano yung sinimulan ni direk Carlo J, it’s totally a different story,” explained direk Albert.

“Lumuhod Ka Sa Lupa” is a revenge story while “Totoy Bato” is a journey of a hero, he furthered. The visual designs and the fight scenes are also distinct from the earlier series.

“Ibang-iba siya definitely,” he stressed. “Wala siyang bahid, wala siya bakas ng ‘Lumuhod Ka Sa Lupa.’ Kung bumiyahe at naglakbay si Norman dela Cruz, ito naman ibang-iba rin yung byahe niya, with Kiko as Totoy Bato.”

On how he was able to pull out his character from Norman in “Lumuhod Ka Sa Lupa” to the iconic role of Totoy Bato, Kiko credited his team. “They took care of me. Sinigurado po namin na meticulously to attack the scene based on reactions — kung ano kaya magiging reaction ni Totoy Bato. And Tito Nonie was very instrumental in helping me. And I just want to give him flowers to say thank you.

“Kasi hindi lang po dikit, nag-overlap po (characters). But because Mr. Langitan, who’s like a father to me, and my team (we were able to pull it off). I’m really excited to work with Eula Valdez. Can we endwith that?”