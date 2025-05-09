Sara stokes rumors of electoral fraud in final pitch for Duterte allies

Philippines' Vice President Sara Duterte attends the campaign rally of senatorial candidates under the party of former Philippines' president Rodrigo Duterte in Manila on May 8, 2025, ahead of the midterm elections.

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte again claimed widespread fraud has been planned for next week's midterm elections, saying at PDP Laban's miting de avance Thursday night that cheating may have already begun in "the election of alyansa."

Last to speak at the party's final all-out campaign rally at Liwasang Bonifacio, Duterte not only asked the crowd to support her preferred candidates but also alluded to shadowy operations underway to undermine popular support for her father's allies.

"On May 12, we need to be vigilant," Duterte said in Filipino.

"May mga ulat at bulong-bulungan na may mga kumikilos na sa iba’t-ibang parte ng ating bansa-mga babala na maaaring nagsisimula na ang malawakang dayaan sa halalan ng alyansa," the vice president added.

(There are reports and whispers that there are already movements happening in various parts of our country—warnings that the widespread electoral fraud by the alliance may already be starting.)

The PDP-Laban senatorial slate, endorsed by former President Rodrigo Duterte, includes reelectionist senators Christopher "Bong" Go and Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa, Sagip party-list Rep. Rodante Marcoleta, detained televangelist Apollo Quiboloy, and six others: lawyers Jimmy Bondoc, Jayvee Hinlo, Raul Lambino, Vic Rodriguez, Dr. Richard Mata, and actor Philip Salvador.

The vice president is also endorsing Sen. Imee Marcos and Rep. Camille Villar—the latter of whom remains on the Marcos-backed Alyansa slate.

Vote-buying allegations. Duterte's warnings at Liwasang Bonifacio amplified accusations she already shared in a May 4 interview with reporters, when she claimed government assistance programs were being weaponized for vote-buying.

In that interview, the vice president said she believes PDP-Laban candidates already command majority support from voters. But she said expectations have been dampened by administration-backed candidates' alleged vote-buying tactics.

Speaking to PDP Laban supporters on Thursday, Duterte again condemned the alleged vote-buying schemes that she believes are in favor of the administration-backed candidates.

"They insult Filipinos by using aid to buy your votes," Duterte said. "When it's used to manipulate you and take advantage of your poverty to keep them in power — it becomes a weapon of abuse."

One of the vice president's closing lines was a call for voters to head to the polls and "show the world no amount of vote-buying or cheating can suppress the fury burning in our hearts."

Political feud. For the past two years, Duterte has been locked in an increasingly bitter feud with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. following their short-lived unity ticket in 2022.

Their alliance deteriorated completely following the House of Representatives' impeachment of the vice president in February, and later, the administration's cooperation with Interpol to arrest former President Rodrigo Duterte in March this year.

The elder Duterte is currently detained at the International Criminal Court in The Hague over charges of crimes against humanity in his brutal drug war.

Throughout the evening, candidates repeatedly brought up these two issues as their default rallying cry for voters to elect the full PDP Laban slate.

"What's painful is that they've managed to kidnap the former President, and hastily threw him to another country to be tried by foreigners," Duterte said.

Her endorsement of Senator Imee Marcos came with praise for the senator's investigation into what she called "the government's abduction of a Filipino to hand over to foreigners," referring to her father's detention.

Two-thirds of the 24-member Senate are required to vote in favor of Duterte's conviction for her to be removed from office.

PDP Laban members have, from the start, called on voters to increase Duterte's allies in the upper chamber to defend her in the upcoming proceedings.