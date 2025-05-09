Sharon Cuneta says Mindanao visit among 'highlights' of her life

MANILA, Philippines — “Megastar” Sharon Cuneta revealed that her recent visit to Mindanao is “one of the highlights of my life.”

The Megastar accompanied her husband, former Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan, when the latter visited the Moro Islamic Liberation Front’s (MILF) Camp Darapanan in Sultan Kudarat. Pangilinan received the formal endorsement from the United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UBJP), the official political party of the MILF, for his Senate re-election bid.

“When I say I love Mindanao, I do not say it very lightly. It has been in my heart since I was little. That’s why it was so important for me to come here today… (meeting the) heads of the MILF, to me, is one of the highlights of my life,” she said.

The Megastar calls Mindanao her “baby,” a fact well-known to her husband since she has always asked him about the progress in the region.

“Maya’t-maya po, kinukulit ko si Kiko and it’s been 20 plus years, napakarami pong problema sa Maynila at buong Pilipinas. But it has always been in my heart, my baby, I would always tell him that, ‘My baby, what about my baby?’” she shared.

Her fascination of the Muslim culture started when she was still little, Sharon recalled, so when her husband won as senator in 2001, she immediately asked his office for all materials about Mindanao.

Since then, the Megastar has even launched a fundraiser for Marawi in 2018, which was well-documented on her Facebook and Instagram accounts.

“I have to let you know, we are all brothers and sisters, my love for you is real,” she said.

RELATED: Sharon Cuneta to celebrate Mother's Day in New York for daughter Frankie's graduation