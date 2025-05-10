From Quezon Province to the Universe: Ahtisa Manalo is battle-ready for Miss U

Miss Universe Philippines Ahtisa Manalo: ‘I’m gonna be in my best form, best shape. I’m so excited to meet everyone in the M-U-O!’

It’s not even November yet, but the buzz is already deafening. Ahtisa Manalo, our newly crowned Miss Universe Philippines, is locked, loaded and battle-ready to take on the universe. And she’s not just planning to compete. She’s planning to win.

We lengthily sat down with Ahtisa twice this week, and her energy and drive proved contagious. Mind you, she wasn’t 100-percent physically ready, but her mental game exceeded it. Ahtisa lost her voice and regained it just in time for the coronation night and media rounds.

When Ahtisa snatched the crown in a show-stopping finale at SM Mall of Asia Arena, she was poised, polished and unapologetically powerful — you would not think she was feeling under the weather.

After three tries and a whole lot of growth, grit and glow-ups, the third time’s truly the charm for Ahtisa. From Quezon province to the global stage, she’s bringing a new kind of fire — one that’s calm, confident and laser-focused.

We asked her what she did differently this time around. “I made sure I was less (pressured) in my head,” Ahtisa shared in our exclusive interview.

“The thing with me is I try to aim for perfection and that does not exist… but I still try and I overthink. This year, I am just in the moment. I made sure I knew I was having fun.”

And that presence? You could feel it during coronation night, especially when she turned a literal fall on stage into a mic-drop moment in the Q&A. Asked when she last led by example, Ahtisa pulled from her viral stumble and gave a response that silenced the room.

“I fell a while ago on stage and the thing with me is whenever I fall in life, I always make sure I come here on this stage,” she said.

This columnist with the newly-crowned queen.

“And for the second time this year, I’m here putting everything on this stage to be Miss Universe Philippines because this is mine and my grandmother’s shared dream. She passed away early this year and this is my ode to her.”

Despite this bullseye answer, of course, pageant land wouldn’t be pageant land without mixed reactions. But does she let unsolicited comments get to her?

“I’m used to it. It’s nothing new,” she shrugged. “And I just hope when people give these pieces of advice, they remember to be kind. Because at the end of the day, even though we don’t read most of (them) — because I don’t — kahit anong sabihin niyo, I don’t read your comments but sometimes we have to remember that we’re still people feeling things.”

Grace under pressure? She’s got that down to an art. But let’s not forget: Ahtisa isn’t just about calm energy. She’s working overtime to be in peak form for Thailand. She will nurse herself back to great health and she will soon start her training in June.

With Anne Jakrajutatip still leading the Miss Universe Organization and controversial Miss Grand International founder Nawat Itsaragrisil now installed as Miss Universe’s new executive director, the heat is on — and Ahtisa is leaning right into it.

“I really wanna be fit because I don’t want to be sick in Thailand,” she told me with a laugh.

To which I said, “Thailand ito — mga powerhouse!” And she fired back with a grin: “Exactly! I’m gonna be in my best form, best shape. I’m so excited to meet everyone in the M-U-O!”

Let’s take a quick look back from Miss International 2018 first runner-up to finally clinching the Miss Universe PH crown, Ahtisa has walked the long road with pageant pedigree—and she’s all the stronger for it. She knows how the game is played and she’s ready to write her own rules. She’s not just stunning—she’s strategic. With a background in business and criminal justice, she’s got the smarts to go toe-to-toe with the best in the world. And when she speaks? It’s real, raw, and from the heart.

From her power poses to that queenly aura, Ahtisa isn’t just walking into the room—she’s owning it. She’s glowing up with the help of a dream glam team, and every new appearance just gets stronger. The best thing too is that Ahtisa maybe a strong contender already for November, but she always leaves for so much room to learn and grow. Ahtisa’s full Miss U prep mode will focus on Q&A training, pasarela sessions, fitness drills, and even mindset coaching. Every step is intentional.